Institute of Systems Science moves into new home, inks partnerships

The Institute of Systems Science (ISS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has moved into its new home, 40 years after its humble beginnings as part of the NUS Computer Centre.

The new ISS building has double its previous capacity of classrooms and staff offices, and was completed after two years of construction.

As befits an institute of continuing education focused on information technology, it is wired up with state-of-the-art technology to help both students and educators adopt hybrid and blended learning methods.

It also features common spaces such as a rooftop garden terrace and a courtyard designed like an oasis, wrapped by a new curved facade.

Yesterday, ISS also inked nine new industry partnerships to help build digital skills in the workforce. The nine partners are in various sectors, ranging from healthcare charity Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital to the Bank of Singapore (BOS).

ISS chairman Janet Ang announced the new partnerships during the official opening of its expanded and refurbished building at the NUS campus yesterday, with Education Minister Chan Chun Sing as guest of honour.

In her speech at the ceremony, Ms Ang, who is also a Nominated MP, said the new building marked ISS' signature investment for the next generation of digital talent, having already trained more than 157,000 people from over 8,000 organisations in the public and private sector since its inception in 1981.

Of the new partners, she said: "(These) industry partners are taking bold steps in the digital transformation journeys for their respective communities and we thank them for entrusting ISS to play a role in turning their digital ambitions into reality."

For instance, ISS is providing digital leadership training for BOS' leadership team, as well as training in machine learning, robotics and programming language Python for BOS staff.

The institute also showed its appreciation for two of its existing key partners at the event: digital services firm NCS and statutory board Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

ISS helps to train NCS' new hires as part of the firm's Nucleus talent development programme.

The institute has also been helping GovTech run its digital academy since June. Classes based on a customised curriculum are held on ISS premises for public service employees.

Wishing ISS continuing success, Mr Chan said: "Since its establishment in 1981, ISS has shown unwavering commitment towards uplifting the digital competencies of our workforce, and thereby supporting Singapore's economic growth and transformation."

Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development, also attended a closed-door industry roundtable with the 11 partners after the ceremony.