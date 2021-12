SINGAPORE - Sixteen-month-old Raiden Low shrieks with delight as he plays with toys in a bath at his infant-care centre.

This is no ordinary bath, however. It is a baby onsen bath customised for Akarui Early Years Learning Centre. The school worked with a Japanese hot springs expert to replicate an authentic experience - from the imported Hinoki wood bath to a filtration system that treats tap water - as well as mineral salts from a well-known onsen.