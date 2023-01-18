Income cap for priority admission to MOE kindergartens raised from $3,500 to $4,500

SINGAPORE - The income cap for priority entry to Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens has been raised from a gross household income of $3,500 a month to $4,500, in a move to keep them accessible.

The change will take effect on Feb 17, when the 2023 registration exercise starts. It is meant to ensure that these kindergartens remain accessible to lower-income households amid rising incomes, said MOE on Wednesday.

There are 55 MOE kindergartens open for registration for children entering Kindergarten 1 in 2024, up from 50 in 2022. By 2025, there will be 57 such kindergartens, which are usually located within a primary school.

Highest admission priority is given to children who are Singapore citizens, who live within 1km of the kindergartens, and whose gross household income does not exceed the new cap of $4,500, or $1,125 per person, a month.

One third of all the places are reserved for these children, while the rest of the spots go to citizens and permanent residents who have siblings in either the kindergarten or primary school, followed by citizens in general, then permanent residents in general, the MOE website states.

In 2023, each child who is a Singapore citizen attending an MOE kindergarten pays $160 a month. The fees are $320 for a permanent resident.

There are no additional expenses as other programmes such as field trips are complimentary.

The 55 MOE kindergartens will hold their open house on either Feb 11 or Feb 18 to give parents an opportunity to learn more about each school before registering their child, MOE said.

For the first time since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced open house events to go online, parents will be able to attend the events in person.

All MOE kindergartens offer the three mother tongue languages – Chinese, Malay and Tamil – to encourage bilingualism and provide subsidised afterschool care services called Kindergarten Care (KCare), MOE added.

The 2023 registration exercise is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2019 and Jan 1, 2020, MOE said.

Parents can register their child via the MOE kindergarten website from 9am on Feb 17 to 4pm on Feb 21.