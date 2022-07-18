Hwa Chong reprimands staff member, suspends him from sexuality education over anti-LGBTQ content

SINGAPORE - A Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) staff member who gave a presentation on sexuality to students containing discriminatory content has been reprimanded and suspended from delivering such lessons.

The presentation content was not approved by the school.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Monday (July 18), a school spokesman said HCI is aware of the incident, which happened last Wednesday (July 13).

The spokesman said: "We are aware of the incident which took place during a presentation on sexuality where a staff member incorporated content outside the scope of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) Sexuality Education curriculum into his slides.

"The views presented were the individual staff's personal perspectives and not representative of the position of the school or MOE."

The staff member is understood to have delivered the presentation to the school's Secondary 4 cohort, where a portion of it contained content casting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people in a negative light.

According to images of the presentation that have gone viral on social media and that were seen by ST, the staff member shared slides containing statistics such as how some homosexuals have problems with intestinal worms and how a proportion of them are paedophiles.

The slides also associated homosexuality with problems such as alcoholism and sexual assault.

The spokesman added: "We take a serious view of this incident and have met up with our students to address their concerns. To ensure that such incidents are not repeated, we will also review our processes."