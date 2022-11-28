Global mindset, Asian values and close-knit support: How students at this international school are being equipped for the future

Andrew Gunawan, Andy Wai Yan Paing, Limthanarkhom Chongton, Bobby Lo Shih Hsuan, and Song Minwoo are not your typical group of best friends. Hailing from five different countries, the boys initially faced difficulties gelling together.

“Back then, we weren’t really close because of the language barrier,” says 19-year-old Chongton (better known as Chong), who is Thai.

But these five years spent studying, living and playing together at Hwa Chong International School (HCIS), have formed an almost-unbreakable bond between these friends, even as they look ahead to the next chapter of their journey after graduation.

Andy, a 19-year-old from Myanmar, recalls being shy and introverted when he first came to Singapore.

But living in the boarding school helped. It was there that he first met Chong.

“Despite being cold with my replies, Chong always approached me in the common room,” Andy smiles as he remembers his first encounters with Chong.

Friendships like theirs are formed organically among foreign and local students who stay at HCIS Residence. HCIS is the only local international school in Singapore with a boarding school on campus.

“Being away from home in a foreign land, the HCIS Residence provides these students with a safe haven where they can feel at home in a comfortable community that inspires personal growth and nurtures international mindedness,” says Ms Linda Lee, principal of HCIS.

Strong network of care and support

Beyond the friendships that happen from the close contact between students daily, HCIS also offers a strong network of support. One example is the Residence Mentors who live on campus and work round-the-clock to care for the students.