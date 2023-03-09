Suicide and self-harm risks in teens: How parents can intervene before a crisis escalates

According to the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), suicide among youths rose by 23.3 per cent from 30 deaths in 2020 to 37 deaths in 2021. In addition, its crisis hotline saw a 127 per cent increase in calls between 2020 and 2021. This begs the question: How can parents and caregivers intercept before it’s too late?

Reading the signs

SOS deputy director of training and development, Ms Charlene Heng, shares that warning signs of suicidal behaviour could come in the form of verbal cues, behaviour and mood. For example, the teenager could verbalise thoughts like, “My life is meaningless anyway” or “I just want to disappear”.

While behaviours to watch out for include more obvious ones like posting suicide notes online or having past suicidal behaviour, Ms Heng says parents also need to take note if their child’s demeanour suddenly changes and they display a sense of calmness. This could be because they have actually resolved to end their life.

This hit home for Ms Teo, who had mistaken Josh’s lift in spirits for recovery. “I thought he was getting better, not knowing he was just coping,” says the 61-year-old. After being depressed for months, he wanted to attend a church meeting out of the blue. He also offered to head out and buy drinks for guests during Chinese New Year, which he didn’t usually do.