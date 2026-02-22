For subscribers
How to set up a conducive revision space at home
Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed
- An effective study space requires a clutter-free table, good lighting, comfortable chair, and essential stationery within easy reach to boost focus.
- Consistency in time and place, alongside noise reduction, helps children concentrate and develop strong study habits, even in shared areas.
- Empowering children to organise and personalise their study zones fosters ownership, responsibility and reduces stress.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – When Zachary Wong, now 13, was sitting his PSLE in 2025, he did his revision at the family dining table as he does not have his own study table.
What worked for him was a clutter-free surface with just his revision materials and stationery on the table, says his mum, Ms Fynn Sor, 43. She is the author of books such as the Happy Learning Math series, and founder of Happy Tot Shelf, an educational platform that shares learning activities for children.