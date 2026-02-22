How to set up a conducive revision space at home

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Ms Fynn Sor with her children (from left) Abby Wong, seven, Riley Wong, 11, and Zachary Wong, 13, at their study corner.

SINGAPORE – When Zachary Wong, now 13, was sitting his PSLE in 2025, he did his revision at the family dining table as he does not have his own study table.

What worked for him was a clutter-free surface with just his revision materials and stationery on the table, says his mum, Ms Fynn Sor, 43. She is the author of books such as the Happy Learning Math series, and founder of Happy Tot Shelf, an educational platform that shares learning activities for children.