How to get your little one hooked on books

SINGAPORE - How do you develop a love of reading in your child, and what should he or she read? Are fairy tales still relevant today?

Here's what every mum and dad should know.

1. Know your child

What does your little one like and dislike? Knowing your child's personality and development stage will help you choose the books that he or she will enjoy.

2. Make reading fun

When your kid associates an activity as a joyful experience, he or she is going to love it and continue with it. The same goes for reading. Use different voices to animate the characters.

Do not force it if your child isn't ready to sit down and read. There are everyday opportunities to introduce reading. For example, you can read aloud the words on a cereal box or sign.

3. Let your kid lead

If your little one keeps asking for the same book, be patient and continue to read with her till she outgrows it. It's a common phase that young children go through.

Meanwhile, you can try to introduce a second story and also leave other books on the table. One day, she may be attracted to them and want you to read with her.

4. Spark a conversation

As your child grows older, don't just read with him or her. Engage your kid in a conversation too. If your child loves fairy tales, for example, you can ask: Do you think the princess should just stay in the castle and wait for someone to rescue her? Encourage your kid to think creatively and teach him or her right from wrong.

5. Be your child's role model

It's important to show that you take pleasure in reading. You can't expect to raise a little bookworm if your child doesn't see you reading books and newspapers. Your kid is observing you all the time - and you are his or her role model.

BOOKS TO GET YOUR KID READING

Check out these nine classic books for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers. You can find them at the public libraries and bookstores.

For under one-year-old





Black White by Tana Hoban,

Ten Little Fingers And Ten Little Toes By Mem Fox And Helen Oxenbury, and

Where's Spot? by Eric Hill. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Black White by Tana Hoban

Less is more for newborns. Black and white illustrations are known to help support their vision development. This book has only one big picture per page and introduces everyday objects, fruit and animals.

Ten Little Fingers And Ten Little Toes By Mem Fox And Helen Oxenbury

Babies love books with rhythmic language, rhyme and repetitions. The predictable pattern allows your little one to get familiar with the words and encourage him or her to utter them when ready.

Where's Spot? by Eric Hill

The repetitive questions with a slight change of scenario, followed by a lift-the-flap action for the answers, make this book engaging for young readers.

For ages one to three





Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell,

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin Jr and Eric Carle, and

Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! by Mo Willems. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell

This classic story is almost similar to that of Where's Spot?, but includes each animal's characteristics. Invite your toddler to participate in the story by pushing and pulling the tabs.

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin Jr and Eric Carle

The book introduces the simple concepts of animals and colours and its question-and-answer format also encourages your little one to chime in.

Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! by Mo Willems

This will be a fun read for your child if he or she is going through the phase of saying "no". On every page, your kid gets to take part by replying "no" to every scenario.

For ages four to six





The Grouchy Ladybug by Eric Carle,

Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes, and

Hattie And The Fox by Mem Fox and Patricia Mullins. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The Grouchy Ladybug by Eric Carle

This book about emotions and friendship is a great way to teach the concept of size. As the animals go from small to large, the book's text font size follows suit.

Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes

This book focuses on a child's anxiety on facing the first day of school and all the what-ifs with a wonderful resolution of the issue. It allows you and your kid to share experiences and stories with each other.

Hattie And The Fox by Mem Fox and Patricia Mullins

It has repetitive dialogues which young readers love and you can also have fun enacting the animal characters with different voices. While the storyline is slightly more complex, you can engage your kid in interesting conversation.

Tips and books recommended by Ms Zubaidah Mohsen, 54, who has been with the National Library Board (NLB) for more than two decades and had earlier specialised in children's services. The mother of three boys is now the head of content and services for Malay Language at NLB.