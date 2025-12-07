For subscribers
How to get ready for Primary 1 without preparatory classes or assessment books
- Parents can help children prepare for Primary 1 through everyday activities like playing cashier and reading together to develop maths and language skills.
- Educators advise against over-reliance on assessment books and tuition, as emotional readiness, confidence, and social skills are more crucial.
- Developing socio-emotional skills and self-help skills are more effective for Primary 1 preparation than academic drills.
SINGAPORE – Madam Nasrin Shah Beevi has been role-playing as a cashier, selling food items to her six-year-old daughter and getting her to use actual coins for the transaction.
She says getting her daughter, Nur Zahirah Nizamudheen, to do simple mathematics will help with recess meal purchases when she has to handle money.