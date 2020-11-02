How to develop a child's love of reading

How do you develop the love of reading in your child and what should he or she read? Are fairy tales still relevant today?

Here is what every mum and dad should know.

1 KNOW YOUR CHILD: What does your little one like and dislike? Knowing your child's personality and development stage will help you choose books that he or she will enjoy.

2 MAKE READING FUN: When your kid associates an activity with a joyful experience, he or she is going to love it and continue with it.

The same goes for reading. Use different voices to animate the characters.

Do not force it if your child is not ready to sit down and read. There are everyday opportunities to introduce reading. For example, you can read aloud the words on a cereal box or signage around you.

3 LET YOUR KID LEAD: If your little one keeps asking for the same book, be patient and continue to read it with him or her till your child outgrows it.

It is a common phase that young children go through.

Meanwhile, you can try to introduce a second story and also leave other books on the table. One day, your child may be attracted to them and want you to read the books with him or her.

4 SPARK A CONVERSATION: As your child grows older, do not just read with him or her. Engage your kid in a conversation too.

For example, if your child loves fairy tales, you can ask: Do you think the princess should just stay in the castle and wait for someone to rescue her?

Encourage your kid to think creatively and teach him or her right from wrong.

5 BE YOUR CHILD'S ROLE MODEL: It is important to show that you take pleasure in reading.

You cannot expect to raise a little bookworm if your child does not see you reading books and newspapers.

Your kid is observing you all the time - and you are his or her role model.

The right books for the right age

Check out these nine classic books for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers. You can find them at public libraries and in bookstores.

FOR THOSE UNDER ONE

BLACK WHITE By Tana Hoban



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Less is more for newborns. Black-and-white illustrations are known to help support their vision development. This book has only one big picture a page and introduces everyday objects, fruit and animals.

WHERE'S SPOT? By Eric Hill



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The repetitive questions with a slight change of scenario, followed by a lift-the-flap action for the answers, make this book engaging for young readers.

TEN LITTLE FINGERS AND TEN LITTLE TOES By Mem Fox and Helen Oxenbury



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Babies love books with rhythmic language, rhymes and repetitions. The predictable pattern allows your little one to get familiar with words and encourage him or her to utter them when ready.

FOR AGES ONE TO THREE

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! By Mo Willems



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This will be a fun read for your child if he or she is going through the phase of saying "no". On every page, your kid gets to take part by replying "no" to every scenario.

BROWN BEAR, BROWN BEAR, WHAT DO YOU SEE? By Bill Martin Jr and Eric Carle



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The book introduces the simple concepts of animals and colours and its question-and-answer format encourages your little one to chime in.

DEAR ZOO By Rod Campbell



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This classic story is almost similar to Where's Spot?, but includes each animal's characteristics. Invite your toddler to participate in the story by pushing and pulling the tabs.

FOR AGES FOUR TO SIX

HATTIE AND THE FOX By Mem Fox and Patricia Mullins



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



It has repetitive dialogues which young readers love and you can have fun enacting the animal characters with different voices. While the storyline is slightly more complex, you can engage your child in interesting conversation.

WEMBERLY WORRIED By Kevin Henkes



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This book focuses on a child's anxiety on facing the first day of school and all the what-ifs with a wonderful resolution of the issue. It allows you and your kid to share experiences and stories with each other.

THE GROUCHY LADYBUG By Eric Carle



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This book about emotions and friendship is a great way to teach the concept of size. As the animals go from small to large, the book's font size follows suit.

•Tips and books recommended by Ms Zubaidah Mohsen, 54, who has been with the National Library Board (NLB) for more than two decades and had earlier specialised in children's services. The mother of three boys is now the head of content and services for Malay language at NLB.