How to boost your kid’s interest and confidence in writing

SINGAPORE – Ask your child to sit down and pen a composition, and you might be met with cries of “I don’t know what to write”.

Educators say this is a common refrain.

“There can be many reasons children struggle to write or show a disinterest in writing,” says lecturer Donna Lim from the National Institute of Education’s English language and literature academic group.

“One possibility could be the way ‘good writing’ is defined for them in fixed contexts. This leaves the children despairing because the expectations are too high, too rigid.”

The former primary school teacher says parents can let their kids know that creative writing is not a formula with goals far beyond them – it can start with a simple story.

Another issue is that many kids – from toddlers to teens – would rather interact with an electronic device than read a book.

“The art of good writing may soon be lost as children continue to lose interest in reading and writing,” says Mrs Diana Tham, who has been teaching English language and literature for more than 20 years.

She is the founder of Eureka Edvantage Learning Hub enrichment centre and a former secondary school teacher. She is also the author of the Eureka model essay series published by Marshall Cavendish.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is looking to help students improve their English language writing skills – with a marking system powered by artificial intelligence.

The Straits Times had recently reported that MOE is calling for tenders for an automated system that will correct grammar, sentence structure and expression, among others.

When rolled out on MOE’s Student Learning Space online platform by 2023, teachers can use the time saved from correcting basic language errors to focus on higher level skills like persuasiveness and tone.

Parents are their kids' first teacher

While children can hone their craft at schools, parents must realise that they play the most important role in developing their interest in writing, says Mrs Tham. This should start when kids are young and impressionable.

But even for older children who are already resistant to writing, it can be possible to turn the ship around. She shares tips on what parents can do.

Put a book in their hands instead of a device

Reading is a hobby that must be developed when your kids are still young, pliable and have fertile imaginations.

Explore with them the imaginative world of talking teapots and walking wardrobes in Beauty And The Beast or the jungle setting of Tarzan.

If you cannot peel your eyes away from your device for 15 minutes to inculcate the love of reading in them, do not expect them to reach for books habitually.

Support their reading habit

As children grow, their taste in books will inevitably change. Support your kids by getting them what they want to read. And pass on your kids’ pre-loved books to their friends, charitable associations and libraries.

Watch movies that are book adaptations

Animated and live-action films such as Animal Farm (1999), Charlotte’s Web (2006) and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005) can inspire kids to explore these classic books. And Marvel and DC movies can get them to reach for the graphic novels.

For teenagers, introduce them to movies like The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas (2008) and Little Women (2019) – and subsequently the book versions.

Encourage them to pen their thoughts after watching the movie. Which character do they like or dislike? Why? Get them to start writing simple sentences.

Motivate them to practise

Most kids do not like to be told to write compositions as they view it as a chore. Start by engaging children in a conversation, for example: “What would you do if you see an elderly woman standing in the bus and you’re comfortably seated?”

Ask if they can write a short story about it and perhaps entice them with a reward.

Getting them started is often the hardest part. This cycle will likely have to be repeated over a period of time.

The little ones can learn to create cards with simple words and sentences for their relatives.

Help them when they are stuck

When your kids say, “I don’t know what to write”, you can take the lead. Ask them for the composition title or pictures related to the topic and play a game of brainstorming with them.

You can sit with them for the first 10 minutes to supervise the writing process, like the introduction. Encourage them to use lively and descriptive language.

Take time to read their stories

Your children’s writing is a window for you to get a glimpse into their thoughts and identify problems they may encounter. This window gets smaller as they grow up, so cherish the opportunity. At the same time, you are showing support for their work.