SINGAPORE – Rockwall climbing, Scrabble and calligraphy – these are just some of the talents Primary 6 pupils can showcase to snag a spot in a secondary school before they sit the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) at the end of the year.

Application for Direct School Admission for secondary schools (DSA-Sec) is open till June 3. Shortlisted students will receive offers from the schools by Sept 9.