How the OECD tested students on global competence

SINGAPORE - The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decided to test 15-year-old students on their global competency in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

It said such competence is a pressing necessity, with schools "central" to the teaching of global competency skills.

How is global competence defined?

The Pisa testers defined global competence as the capacity to examine local, global and intercultural issues, understand and appreciate different perspectives and world views, interact successfully and respectfully with others, and take responsible action towards sustainability and collective well-being.

How were students assessed?

The assessment came in two parts.

A cognitive test assessed students on their knowledge of issues of local and global significance, including public health, economic and environmental issues, as well as their intercultural knowledge, skills and attitudes.

In the second background questionnaire part, students were asked to report their familiarity with global issues; how developed their linguistic and communication skills are; to what extent they hold certain attitudes, such as respect for people from different cultural backgrounds; and what opportunities they have at school to develop global competence.

How many took the test?

About 250,000 15-year-olds in 27 countries and economies, including more than 6,000 Singapore students, sat the test and completed the survey questionnaire.

Students in another 39 countries and economies completed only the questionnaire and did not take part in the test.