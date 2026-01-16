How one central kitchen in Tuas feeds 3,000 Singapore school kids a day

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Northoaks Primary School pupils consuming food prepared from a stall and from bento boxes under the central kitchen meal model on Jan 12.

SINGAPORE - Before dawn, a central kitchen in Tuas hums to life, preparing between 1,000 and 1,400 bento meals for four schools.

Cooking begins at 4.45am and wraps up by 5.30am, after which the meals are packed into insulated boxes, loaded onto four trucks and sent off by about 6.45am.

Kept warm in the stalls, the food is ready when the first Primary 1 and 2 pupils at Northoaks Primary in Sembawang stream in for recess at 9am.

One of the meals, mixed grain rice with chicken and vegetables, drew mixed reviews. Primary 2 pupil Priscilla Titus felt the chicken was a tad oily while Primary 4 pupil Dylan Laffan, who thought it juicy, devoured it.

While Priscilla finished her vegetables, which she said were “soft and tasty”, Dylan did not touch it, preferring to eat salads.

“I prefer this system because there’s no queue,” Dylan told The Straits Times during a visit to Northoaks Primary on Jan 12.

The food is catered by Wilmar Distribution, which gave media access to its central kitchen for the first time on Jan 14 for a glimpse into how it prepares food for over 3,000 schoolchildren across four schools.

Wilmar is one of three vendors catering to 13 primary and secondary schools since Jan 2. Aside from Northoaks Primary, it also serves Casuarina Primary, Chongzheng Primary, and Outram Secondary’s new Anchorvale Crescent campus.

These are among a number of schools in Singapore which have switched to a central kitchen model amid a shortage of school canteen stall operators.

A staff placing the packed bento boxes, which will then be placed into insulated food carrier boxes for delivery to schools, onto the conveyor belt in the packing area of Wilmar Foods on Jan 14. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

After receiving preorders from students two days in advance, Wilmar orders the ingredients from suppliers, receives them that evening, and processes them the next day. The food is cut, marinated and stored in a chiller, ready for cooking early the next day.

“Time is of the essence to keep the food fresh,” said Wilmar’s central kitchen director Ho Shau Foong, adding that the company prioritises packing the food quickly once it is cooked to prevent contamination.

Delivery staff loading up insulated food carrier boxes of cooked canteen meals for delivery to schools from Wilmar Foods on Jan 14. The Straits Times

About 15 Wilmar employees cook and pack the meals, with another seven staff distributing the food at each school.

Students collect their meals by tapping their SimplyGo school smart cards on a machine.

Queues moved briskly at Northoaks Primary on Jan 12, with a longer queue forming only at the drinks stall. The school has three staggered recess times for the different levels.

Staff from Wilmar preparing the counters before recess time commences for Northoaks Primary School pupils on Jan 12. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

On top of the pre-ordered meals, which ranges from $2 to $3.50, Wilmar also runs a live station stall in the four schools it caters to. On the menu that day were laksa, seafood fried rice and nasi goreng, each priced at $2 or $2.50 depending on portion size.

Primary 5 pupil Ooi Zi Cheng, 10, said he prefers the live station over preordered food.

“I can see my feelings, what I want to eat that day,” he said, adding that he likes the $2.50 seafood fried rice from the live station stall.

Each day offers five bento options and three live station options, with the menu changing every week.

Popular pre-orders among student s include the mixed grain rice with chicken and pasta, while Vitagen is the drink of choice , said Mr Ho.

While parents tend to order for lower primary kids, older students prefer the live station stalls, Mr Ho added.

One of the three halal bento sets from Wilmar, which includes brown rice, vegetables and chicken meat. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

He hopes more students will switch to pre-ordered bentos, which offers more options, shorter queues and lower costs compared to the live station stall.

Mr Ho said there was feedback that some of the food did not look as appealing to the kids, and Wilmar is working on adding colourful vegetables such as corn and carrots.

He said Wilmar also learnt that cooking the mixed grain rice or pasta for longer to soften it made it more palatable to the children.

One of the three halal bento sets from Wilmar, which includes fried noodles, vegetables and minced meat. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Aside from schools, Wilmar serves migrant worker dormitories, cafeterias, food manufacturers, other caterers, and retailers such as 7-Eleven. It will adjust its menu and recipes based on feedback and statistics on the ordering patterns and food waste.

Mr Melvin Cher, principal of Northoaks Primary, said the school has sorted out some teething issues in the first week of the new system, such as onboarding parents.

To manage higher demand for the live station, it also opened up two payment queues.

Northoaks Primary School pupils experiencing the central kitchen meal model, which started this year, during recess time on Jan 12. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Mr Cher said the school’s priority is for pupils to eat within about 15 minutes, so they have the other half of recess for play and social learning. Having shorter queues help in this aspect, he said.

Wilmar has been responsive to feedback, he added, such as making the dishes less spicy and including more vegetables.

The kids have surprised him as well, by managing to eat whole fruits served along with their bentos.

Mr Cher added that the hybrid model allows for parents to pre-order on some days, and on others let their children learn to make food choices and make payment on their own.

“This is a model that works for us as a school,” he said.