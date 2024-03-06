Over 90% employed within six months of finals: How these graduates succeed in a competitive landscape

At SMU, it's not just about what you learn, it's about how you learn. Upon graduation, each student will have embarked on at least one global experience, through programmes such as overseas exchange, study missions, international internships or community service trips, as well as at least one internship and 80 hours of community service.

It is unsurprising, then, that SMU alumni view success through diverse and multidimensional prisms. While they excel in their careers and chosen fields, they continue to contribute generously to the SMU community. This ongoing commitment perpetuates the strong bonds and dynamic alumni network within the university.

Guiding the next generation

SMU graduate Koh Kang Liang epitomises the spirit of giving back through the alumni network. With a degree in Economics from SMU, he ventured into digital technology and founded venture-building and consulting firm, Growth Innovations. Through digitalisation efforts and ventures, his company helps organisations thrive in the digital sphere.

In between juggling his workload, Mr Koh is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of innovators by giving his time to guide and advise budding student entrepreneurs in the SMU community.

Mr Koh is one of many entrepreneurs who have walked through SMU’s halls, where ideas and possibilities are nurtured and passion and potential, encouraged. Through the SMU Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the university provides a dedicated platform and ecosystem to incubate and mentor student start-ups.

Over the course of 11 years, the initiative has resulted in the incubation of 454 start-ups and the successful raising of $498 million in funding. The many success stories serve as a source of inspiration for each incoming cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs armed with an idea and a dream.