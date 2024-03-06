Over 90% employed within six months of finals: How these graduates succeed in a competitive landscape

Change happens quickly in this uncertain, globalised world. That is why equipping graduates to navigate career challenges remains at the heart of a Singapore Management University (SMU) education. Its undergraduate degree programmes continue to be remarkably successful in preparing future-ready graduates.
The interdisciplinary Core Curriculum that every undergraduate must undertake provides a strong foundation. Together with SMU’s interactive teaching approach, mandatory internship, guaranteed global experience and a guaranteed second major for every student, the curriculum inculcates an ability to challenge conventional wisdom, understand real-world issues and solve complex problems.
This equips graduates to confidently enter the job market with little to no hand-holding, enabling them to excel in their chosen careers from the start.
Sought-after by top employers
Year after year, SMU graduates emerge with one of the strongest employment outcomes in the Graduate Employment Survey (GES) conducted by SMU and the other autonomous universities in Singapore – a clear indication that its graduates are highly sought-after by top companies here.
Of those surveyed, 92.3 per cent of SMU graduates from the 2023 cohort secured employment within six months of graduation – the highest among the local autonomous universities in the same survey. In addition, SMU graduates secured the highest mean monthly starting salary of $4,891, also topping all universities surveyed.
At SMU, it's not just about what you learn, it's about how you learn. Upon graduation, each student will have embarked on at least one global experience, through programmes such as overseas exchange, study missions, international internships or community service trips, as well as at least one internship and 80 hours of community service.
It is unsurprising, then, that SMU alumni view success through diverse and multidimensional prisms. While they excel in their careers and chosen fields, they continue to contribute generously to the SMU community. This ongoing commitment perpetuates the strong bonds and dynamic alumni network within the university.
Guiding the next generation
SMU graduate Koh Kang Liang epitomises the spirit of giving back through the alumni network. With a degree in Economics from SMU, he ventured into digital technology and founded venture-building and consulting firm, Growth Innovations. Through digitalisation efforts and ventures, his company helps organisations thrive in the digital sphere.
In between juggling his workload, Mr Koh is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of innovators by giving his time to guide and advise budding student entrepreneurs in the SMU community.
Mr Koh is one of many entrepreneurs who have walked through SMU’s halls, where ideas and possibilities are nurtured and passion and potential, encouraged. Through the SMU Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the university provides a dedicated platform and ecosystem to incubate and mentor student start-ups.
Over the course of 11 years, the initiative has resulted in the incubation of 454 start-ups and the successful raising of $498 million in funding. The many success stories serve as a source of inspiration for each incoming cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs armed with an idea and a dream.
Making their mark on the world
A graduate of SMU’s Business Management programme in 2011, Ms Tay Wee Leng founded Upcircle, a start-up that makes it easy for the community to participate in the circular economy.
Upcircle was incubated under the SMU Business Innovations Generator (BIG) Programme in 2021 and has most recently launched a mobile app. Within three months of launching, it grew to 1,200 registered users with more than 100 listed projects.
“It is amazing how strong an ecosystem SMU has built – from a world-class learning environment for students to a nurturing launchpad for start-ups. The network of industry partners and opportunities that the SMU community can access has been tremendously helpful in supporting our journey and paving our way to success,” says Ms Tay.
Besides entrepreneurship, career preparation is a vital step in a student’s transition from university to a promising career. From mandatory internships, where most students engage in two to six opportunities, to a dedicated career coach, career skills workshops, and industry talks, SMU’s comprehensive approach ensures graduates remain highly sought-after by employers. Judging by its strong employment outcomes, this preparation pays off handsomely.
Ready to embark on a future-ready education? Learn more about the Singapore Management University and discover how its resources can empower you to make a meaningful impact in your future career.