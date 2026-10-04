How do I pick the right secondary school for my child?

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It was full house at the 2023 post-PSLE forum held by The Straits Times to help parents choose a secondary school for their children.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

I am glad that my daughter is done with her PSLE. Now, for the more difficult part – picking the right secondary school for my child. Based on her prelim results, I feel she can make it to an Integrated Programme (IP) school, but she is not sure if it will be too competitive. How many schools should I shortlist? What are the important things to consider, other than the academics?

PSLE results day isn’t until late November, but it is good that you are thinking of the “right” secondary school for your child and that you want to also take into account her interests outside academics.

For a start, can I suggest sitting down with her and coming up with a list of six to eight schools that she would be interested in?

When it comes to posting, students with lower PSLE scores will be considered first for vacancies in their chosen schools.

So, have a look at 2025’s cut-off points (COP) and compare your child’s prelim scores against them for the schools. It is good to allow two or three ambitious choices, where your score is close to or slightly above the COP . But the other schools on the list should be realistic choices that she is likely to get into based on her results.

You mentioned that she will be able to make it to an IP school, but your daughter worries about the competitive environment.

Most parents are inclined to choose the best school that their child qualifies for. But if you are considering an IP school, you need to ask yourself if your child will do better in the O-level system or in the IP?

Those in the IP skip the O levels, and the programme requires students to be independent learners. This means it does not suit those who need a more structured programme and a major examination, like the O levels, to hunker down and study.

You have to sit your child down and probe her on her worry about competition. Several studies show that selective schools may not suit some students, even if they are high achievers academically.

Consider your child’s strengths and weaknesses. Does she thrive in competition or wilt under stress? Will her self-esteem be dashed if she goes from being first in class to being 30th?

Research has shown that some students, who were near the top of their class in a more academically diverse school, developed a less positive self-image when all of their classmates were high-achieving.

The advice from school heads is that when picking a school, your focus should be on getting your daughter into a school that will boost her confidence.

If you haven’t already, you should read the news report I wrote in 2025, where I quoted figures from the Ministry of Education showing that around 6% to 7% of the IP cohorts that graduated in 2022, 2023 and 2024 left before the six years were up. This translates to about 240 students in a cohort of 4,000.

Parents mistakenly think that distance is not as important when it comes to secondary schools.

It is. For a student, time spent travelling can be better used to take up sports or co-curricular activities, which is a requirement in secondary school.

It is also important to consider the sports and co-curricular activities that a school offers as they are crucial to the development of character and soft skills such as communication and teamwork in children. These skills are becoming even more important in this age of AI.

I suggest you keep relooking and revising the list with your daughter. Applications to secondary schools open on the same day that results are released, and your daughter will then have a week to make up her mind on her final six choices. Posting results will be out in December.

If you need more expert advice and want to discuss your choices further, consider signing up for the post-PSLE forum that The Straits Times is holding on Oct 31.

Five principals will be there to talk about secondary school life, including the IP, same-sex schools versus co-ed schools, and full subject-based banding.

You can ask Lucy Tay, who heads National Junior College, on entry into IP schools and how NJC’s programme differs from the other IP schools.

Lee Han Hwa, principal of St Andrew’s Secondary School, will be able to help parents who are trying to decide between an all-boys school and a co-ed school.

Some parents have already posed questions on subject-based banding, specifically on whether a student who does not meet the prerequisites to take a subject at a more demanding level will still be able to do so.

The other three school heads – Anderson Secondary School’s Tan Po Chin, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School’s Goh Soon Hoe and Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School’s Koh Caiyu – will help parents gain a better understanding of full subject-based banding.

There will also be booths set up at the event where you and your child will get the chance to talk to some of the students and teachers from the five schools. Parents who are PSLE Companion subscribers can attend the forum for free and they can take along their child.

I hope parents will seize this opportunity. Meanwhile, have some rest and enjoy the post-PSLE break.