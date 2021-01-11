How an optimistic mother discovered the ideal educational route for her child

*Jamie Tan, 16, has enjoyed what few other students normally would.

The teenager experienced behind-the-scenes work at a TV studio, learned the art of radio broadcasting, constructed objects for 3D printing and even lifted fingerprint cells.

All this was made possible after his mother Ms Cindy Teoh, 47, enrolled him in PSB Academy’s five-day-long Immersion Programme last December.

After attending these workshops, he discovered his interest and potential career path in the media industry. He is now pursuing a Certificate in Media and Communications at PSB Academy.



Parents in Singapore can be inspired by freelance preschool paraeducator Ms Cindy Teoh, who persevered and found her son the best education pathway that played to his strengths.



The mainstream school route is not for everyone

This strategic educational re-route wasn’t what Ms Teoh envisioned for her son this year. He was due to begin junior college under the six-year Integrated Programme (IP) at a top school in Singapore.

However, mathematics was not his strong suit and he could not be promoted to year five after failing his final semester mathematics exam.

Formerly a Gifted Education Programme student, he had struggled with the subject for years, despite his flair for writing and strength in language and the humanities.

Says Ms Teoh: “That was the turning point. My husband and I came to a conclusion that we had to bite the bullet and look elsewhere to develop his interests and strengths, and not be defined by his current education status."

As an educator herself — she is a freelance preschool paraeducator — Ms Teoh keeps abreast of education news, and was optimistic that there would be a course in the local education infrastructure more suited to her son’s aptitude.

She busied herself looking for and calling up government and private education institutions to find out their enrolment requirements, and courses available.

Her options were limited as most government schools and private institutions require a pass in mathematics or a GCE O-level qualification.

Not long after, a random scroll down her Facebook feed revealed PSB Academy’s Immersion Programme. Ms Teoh was drawn to how the programme seemed like a “comprehensive open house”.

“The words ‘Immersion Programme’ caught my eye,” she explains. “It was the first time I came across such an offer for school leavers at a major crossroads of their lives,” she says.

She quickly realised such an avenue was especially relevant to her son’s needs, as it offered participants the opportunity to get a feel of the courses offered.

Sometimes the ‘standard’ way may not be the best way and I needed to look for another path more suited for him. I do not think that one is ‘hopeless’ because of one failed subject. Ms cindy teoh



Playing to his strengths

Enrolling Jamie for the programme was not an easy decision for Ms Teoh. He had already spent four years in his previous school, had good teachers who guided him, and enjoyed meaningful friendships with his schoolmates.

But the writing was on the wall, and she and her husband decided to withdraw their son from his school.

“Sometimes the ‘standard’ way may not be the best way and I needed to look for another path more suited for him,” she contends. “I do not think that one is ‘hopeless’ because of one failed subject.”

As part of the programme, Jamie was introduced to different courses offered at PSB Academy. The hands-on approach of activities made learning much more enjoyable for him.

When he decided on the media and communications course, Ms Teoh was not surprised — he has always been an avid reader from young.

“He would pore over his grandfather’s encyclopedias and read about anything, from sociology to technology. His general knowledge and language ability were always his strengths throughout his school years,” she recalls, smiling.

She was over the moon when he got accepted as “it meant that his strengths overcame his weakness in one subject”.

She now looks forward to his progress in building up his skills in writing and communications.

“The Immersion Programme helped give kids an idea of what they wish to pursue. I am so thankful that PSB Academy offered this opportunity. My son has found his passion in a field he is interested in,” she says.



Building a strong foundation through PSB Academy’s Certificate programme

Jamie is currently pursuing PSB Academy’s Certificate in Media and Communications, a foundation course for GCE O-level holders that introduces them to basic communication skills, and the application of media production skills.

Students can take two to three modules each month, and complete the course within six months before progressing to PSB Academy’s Diploma in Media and Communications.

It teaches the fundamentals of mass communications and journalism, and features core modules such as Principles of Journalism, Mass Communications and Marketing Communications.

Elective modules such as broadcast production or journalism writing are available too.

PSB Academy’s practical approach puts its students in radio and TV studios, where they can learn using the latest equipment. Such real-world experience better prepares them to adapt to industry environments when they graduate.

They can then go on to pursue a degree with PSB Academy’s overseas partner universities such as Coventry University or The University of Newcastle, Australia.

PSB Academy also offers certificate programmes in a range of subjects such as engineering, infocomm technology and business management.

*Not his real name