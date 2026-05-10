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Mr Moses Soh, deputy CEO and head of academic innovation at Mind Stretcher, built cher.ai for pupils to practise independently and receive detailed feedback as part of the education group’s suite of PSLE preparation tools.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – A soothing voice with the calm cadence of an expert narrator to benchmark against, a curated bank of annotated passages for reading practice, and comprehensive scorecards with personalised feedback to help students improve.

These are the key features offered by cher.ai, one of several AI platforms that have emerged to help pupils prepare for the PSLE English oral exam, now worth 20 per cent of the overall grade, up from 15 per cent since 2025.

Built by Mr Moses Soh, 33, deputy chief executive and head of academic innovation at Mind Stretcher, cher.ai allows students to practise independently and receive detailed feedback as part of the education group’s suite of PSLE preparation tools.

Mr Soh, who studied artificial intelligence at Stanford University, believes technology opens up new possibilities and helps level the playing field.

He last worked at Open Government Products, where he led the development of Pair, the Government’s secure AI platform for public servants.

Levelling the playing field

Mr Soh says: “Even in the best schools, students might get only two to four oral practice sessions a year and the feedback might not be very detailed. Private one-on-one tutoring for oral practice is expensive. Technology offers solutions that were not possible in my generation.”

On cher.ai, students can begin their practice by listening to a model audio recording of a selected passage or by reviewing reading tips.

For instance, before reading a passage about preparing food for Hari Raya, students are encouraged to adopt a light, animated tone for the casual in-text kitchen chatter before shifting to a thoughtful, reflective cadence as the passage concludes with a short discussion on family and tradition.

Once students are ready, they record themselves and the system analyses the clip and delivers a graded report: perhaps an 8/15 or Band 3 for a rushed, flat delivery, or a 12/15 or Band 4 for a clearer, more confident read. Mr Soh says that the grading system in place has been calibrated by Mind Stretcher’s pool of experienced teachers.

Cher.ai flags issues like mispronunciation, poor pacing and inappropriate tone. It also highlights sentences with the greatest potential for expressive variation and offers snippets of model clips for students to review against their own.

A screenshot of cher.ai oral reading page. The platform allows students to practise independently and receive detailed feedback as part of the education group’s suite of PSLE preparation tools. PHOTO: MIND STRETCHER

Mr Soh, who built cher.ai over two months in 2025 at an estimated cost of $100,000, says he did so to scale the kind of feedback he wishes he could give every student.

In 2025, the system handled and assessed more than 3,000 practice sessions, dispensing feedback that would have taken teachers more than 1,500 hours to deliver, he adds. All Mind Stretcher students currently have free access to the platform.

Cher.ai costs $25 a month for its starter preview plan, which gives users early access to the platform as tools continue to be developed and refined, says Mr Soh.

At least three other AI-powered platforms for PSLE English oral practice exist online today.

PSLEPrep.sg by technologist Paul Whiteway is one of them.

Mr Whiteway, 55, a Singapore permanent resident and founder of StudioP2, which develops AI business solutions, said recent advances have made highly personalised feedback far more accessible.

PSLEPrep.sg runs realistic PSLE oral sessions comprising reading practice and more than 30 conversation exercises with an AI examiner. The platform also covers PSLE Chinese oral.

Users can sign up for a free trial and access 10 practice sessions for both English and Chinese oral. Thereafter, it costs $29.90 a month. Mr Whiteway says that this is less than half the cost of an average private tuition session.

Mr Paul Whiteway, founder of StudioP2, with his six-year-old son Coen. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

He started out by building a simpler version for his six-year-old son, Coen, to learn Chinese at home.

He says: “I saw how my boy benefitted from the tool I built him and recognised that AI could help students more broadly. AI PSLE tools can complement school efforts at a low cost.”

Apart from harnessing AI tools to boost exam readiness, Mr Soh, Mr Whiteway and Mr Kelvin Tan share tips on preparing for the exam, which falls on Aug 12 and 13 in 2026.

Mr Tan is a co-founder and the training director of Speech Academy Asia, which runs public speaking courses for adults and children, as well as a year-long PSLE English oral preparation programme which costs $400 a month.

Understanding the new format

Parents should start by familiarising themselves with the format and grading changes implemented in 2025, says Mr Whiteway.

Firstly, the total marks for English oral has increased from 30 to 40.

The exam has two parts.

The first is a passage for reading aloud, where students will be assessed on their ability to read fluently and expressively with clear and accurate pronunciation, in line with a provided scenario for a total of 15 marks.

The scenario is explained in a short preamble describing the purpose, audience and context of the passage.

Mr Whiteway says: “If the preamble calls for reading like a tour guide and the student delivers it sounding like a principal making an announcement, marks will be lost even if every word is pronounced correctly.”

The second part of the exam comprises a stimulus-based conversation for a total of 25 marks. The poster prompt for the conversation segment has been replaced with a photo prompt. Candidates have to engage in a conversation with examiners based on the topic depicted in the photo.

They will be evaluated on their ability to express personal opinions, ideas and experiences clearly and appropriately to engage the listener. Examiners will also assess candidates’ range and use of vocabulary and ability to speak fluently with clear pronunciation and grammatical accuracy.

Mr Tan says the changes reflect a broader educational priority: equipping students with the ability to think critically, respond spontaneously and communicate meaningfully.

The higher weightage also signifies the importance of communication in our everyday lives, he adds.

“It underscores communication as a critical life skill, equipping students to organise their ideas, express their perspectives clearly, and participate confidently in meaningful discussions. These are capabilities they can carry with them through their secondary school life, for job interviews, during public speaking opportunities and in their future careers.”

Common oral English issues

Mr Soh, who has run English speech and oral masterclasses for Mind Stretcher students since 2020, shares some of the common mistakes students make. Singaporean spoken-English traits such as a rushed delivery can result in battered, incomplete words and choppy sentences which tank scores.

Students also tend to drop end sounds, reading words like “want” as “wan”, and make mistakes like saying “tree” instead of “three”. Some pronounce “th” as “duh” for words like mother and father.

Nerves are a key reason students speed through the reading aloud component, but frequent practice can build confidence and eliminate the jitters, says Mr Soh.

At Speech Academy Asia, teachers work with students to build body language awareness. For instance, they are taught breathing techniques to regulate nerves and project confidence, says Mr Tan.

On the home front, Mr Whiteway suggests a simple technique for pacing. Parents can teach their children to mark out commas with a single dot, and full stops with two dots in their practice scripts. The child can tap the beats lightly on a table to help them slow down as they read aloud.

Another common issue is the lack of distinction between short and long vowel sounds, which causes words like “sit” and “seat” or “ship” and “sheep” to sound almost identical, says Mr Whiteway.

He says: “Have children work to hold long vowels slightly longer than feels natural until the difference can be heard.”

Mr Soh adds that parents can use the REAP framework to guide passage reading at home. REAP stands for Rhythm, Expression, Articulation and Pace. It serves as a starting point to help children explore the possibilities of their voice, he says.

Students should use rhythm, stress and intonation to help the passage come alive. Next, expression will help them convey the emotions and mood of the passage. Pupils should also articulate the front and end consonants of words, and pace their reading and flow.

For stimulus-based components, a lot of students think they do not have enough content to share, says Mr Soh.

“These students may not have talked through their experiences and viewpoints with any sort of regularity before. But everyone has a story. With practice, students can come to realise how their day-to-day experiences relate to important and relevant issues in society.

“Parents can be very helpful partners in this journey and help debunk the idea that the exam is very serious, and encourage them to share personal stories.”

He suggests that if the stimulus-based conversation is based on a photo of a family having dinner together, go beyond describing the image. “Get your children to talk about their own experiences, what family time means and why it matters. They would have eaten as many dinners as any other child going through the PSLE. So nudge them in this direction.”

Mr Tan notes that students are not expected to have in-depth knowledge of current affairs. However, a basic awareness of everyday issues, coupled with the ability to form and express simple, logical opinions, is advantageous, he adds

He says common topics for stimulus-based conversations include environmental responsibility, digital habits, acts of kindness, school and community experiences, as well as public behaviour.

Such topics encourage students to connect with their surroundings and use language in authentic, practical situations, he says.

Both Mr Tan and Mr Soh say that students should be trained in response frameworks.

Mr Soh recommends the PEERS framework: Make a Point, Explain and share Experiences, offer some Reflections or a Recommendation, and Summarise.

Conduct dry runs

Finally, experts recommend practice.

In the lead up to the exam, Mr Soh advises reading two passages a day on cher.ai and having a daily conversation using topics from the platform’s conversation bank.

Mr Tan says short, consistent practice sessions are typically more impactful than infrequent, intensive drills. The goal is to build familiarity and ease with natural, spoken expression over time.

He adds that parents can use images or short video clips as prompts to simulate exam conditions; ask open-ended questions that require explanation; encourage their children to expand their responses with reasons and examples; and provide targeted feedback on clarity, structure and confidence.

During the exam, students should limit frequent hesitation and filler sounds and words. “Excessive pauses can disrupt fluency and clarity,” says Mr Tan.

Finally, he reminds students to respond authentically. Mr Tan says: “Do not encourage your children to rely on memorised responses. Instead, help them build their confidence to respond to the prompts on the spot through frequent practice at home.

“Encourage them and show them how to develop a conversation that allows them to showcase their skills and abilities to examiners.”