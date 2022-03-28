How a specialised air transport management degree helps take his aviation passion to new heights

When multiple strokes almost took his father’s life five years ago, Mr Darren Loo was forced to confront the fragility of life.

“It really made me realise the importance of going after my passion before it’s too late,” says the 24-year-old, who had been pursuing an undergraduate degree in information systems.

However, with just a year and a half left to graduate, he could not shake the nagging feeling that he should be doing something more purposeful with his life. So, in 2020, despite the dissuasion of close friends, he decided to give up a potential future in IT and enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Air Transport Management (ATM) degree programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

As a seasoned traveller with multiple solo trips under his belt, Mr Loo had long been fascinated with the scale and complexity of the aviation industry. He was intrigued by how regulators, airports, airlines, ground handling agencies, and a host of other players keep the skies open – and the world connected.

He wanted to be able to connect the dots and understand how the different facets of the air transport industry – from policymaking to day-to-day operations of an airport – come together to ensure the industry remains strong. The air transport sector supports nearly 88 million jobs worldwide, with over 11 million people directly employed by the aviation industry in 2020. About 119,000 people work in Singapore’s aviation industry, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Mr Loo was drawn to SIT as it is the only university in Singapore with a specialised degree in air transport management that offers modules such as Aviation Regulatory Policy and Air Law. These topics particularly piqued his interest.

“I enjoy learning about the regulatory aspect of policies and how it affects different sectors of the aviation industry, as it puts what I see when I travel into perspective,” explains the second-year student.

“You also get to play a part in shaping the industry by ensuring regulations are in place, which is exciting!

Hear from Mr Loo on his life as a SITizen: