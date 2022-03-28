How a specialised air transport management degree helps take his aviation passion to new heights

When multiple strokes almost took his father’s life five years ago, Mr Darren Loo was forced to confront the fragility of life.
“It really made me realise the importance of going after my passion before it’s too late,” says the 24-year-old, who had been pursuing an undergraduate degree in information systems.
However, with just a year and a half left to graduate, he could not shake the nagging feeling that he should be doing something more purposeful with his life. So, in 2020, despite the dissuasion of close friends, he decided to give up a potential future in IT and enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Air Transport Management (ATM) degree programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).
As a seasoned traveller with multiple solo trips under his belt, Mr Loo had long been fascinated with the scale and complexity of the aviation industry. He was intrigued by how regulators, airports, airlines, ground handling agencies, and a host of other players keep the skies open – and the world connected.
He wanted to be able to connect the dots and understand how the different facets of the air transport industry – from policymaking to day-to-day operations of an airport – come together to ensure the industry remains strong. The air transport sector supports nearly 88 million jobs worldwide, with over 11 million people directly employed by the aviation industry in 2020. About 119,000 people work in Singapore’s aviation industry, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).
Mr Loo was drawn to SIT as it is the only university in Singapore with a specialised degree in air transport management that offers modules such as Aviation Regulatory Policy and Air Law. These topics particularly piqued his interest.
“I enjoy learning about the regulatory aspect of policies and how it affects different sectors of the aviation industry, as it puts what I see when I travel into perspective,” explains the second-year student.
“You also get to play a part in shaping the industry by ensuring regulations are in place, which is exciting!
Hear from Mr Loo on his life as a SITizen:
Getting real-world experience
Although Mr Loo was slightly apprehensive about applying to SIT at the height of the pandemic, he was heartened by the university’s continued emphasis that the ATM degree programme remains important and relevant to Singapore’s expanding aviation industry.
Even as the Covid-19 crisis affected global air travel, ATM students were given ample opportunities to gain work experience, says Mr Loo. These range from flight control executive positions to airport customer service experience to airlines cargo hub operations.
Designed in conjunction with CAAS with an emphasis on applied learning, the programme equips aspiring aviation professionals with the necessary skills and training to meet the current and future needs of the air transport industry. This includes learning about policies, operations, and even business aviation management.
One of the highlights of the curriculum is the 'Professor for a Day' component, which gives students the unique opportunity to gain real-world knowledge and insights on the aviation scene directly from key figures and experts in the industry.
For instance, for the Airline Business Fundamentals module, a senior executive at Jetstar Asia was invited to facilitate a roundtable discussion. The topic was on the repositioning of budget airlines’ business models amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Loo is currently a student research assistant for one of his professors, who is conducting research on how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected corporate travel policies.
When it comes to his Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP), a key component of SIT’s applied learning pedagogy, Mr Loo has set his sights on a position at CAAS, where he hopes to work after graduation.
“I wish to use my experience and technical proficiencies in air transport management to contribute to Singapore’s aviation industry.”
Fuelled to serve the greater community
Besides pursuing his true passion, Mr Loo also finds purpose in giving back to the community both within and outside of campus. He is spurred by the deep gratitude he felt when the community rallied around his family during his father’s convalescence.
“When I really needed a helping hand, the community was there. This is something that I will be eternally grateful for,” says Mr Loo, who volunteers regularly with the People’s Association to distribute food rations and supermarket vouchers to families in need.
In SIT, he is determined to create a support network for his coursemates and those who will come after him. As the vice-president of the ATM Student Management Committee (SMC), he has helped facilitate events for community cohesion. He has also designed and produced ATM-exclusive merchandise, such as faculty T-shirts, to create a greater sense of belonging among ATM students and faculty.
Mr Loo is also one of the organising committee members in the SIT Alumni Mentoring Programme. It provides him with the opportunity to give back to the wider SIT community by connecting alumni with current students through one-to-one mentorship sessions and larger-scale social events.
“Not only does it bring fellow SITizens together, the programme also builds a culture of paying it forward by encouraging students to become mentors once they graduate,” he says.
“Even after graduating, I’ll continue to support the Mentoring Programme. It has created a nice ecosystem where alumni can continue to engage meaningfully with the school.”
