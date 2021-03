SINGAPORE - Host Diana Ser is known for her cool and calm demeanour on TV and stage, but she would readily let you know that she is quite a tiger mum. And yes, she raises her voice at her kids when they drive her up the wall - like any other parent, she says.

The 48-year-old regularly gives her social media followers a glimpse of her #momlife with Jake, Christy and Jaymee who will turn 15, 13 and 10 respectively this year.