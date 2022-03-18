Holiday programme to equip disadvantaged children with work skills like public speaking

SINGAPORE - About 1,400 children are expected to benefit from a $500,000 programme to help children from disadvantaged families over two years from 2021 to 2022.

The "Junior Stars" Holiday Enrichment Series is an initiative by the Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) and StarHub to expose children aged between seven and 12 years old to work skills via holiday workshops, including in areas such as entrepreneurship, public speaking and food sustainability.

It is specially designed for children in the Central Singapore District who have little to no access to enrichment classes. The children are nominated by their school or community organisation.

Apart from financial contributions, StarHub has also deployed staff volunteers who teach and support the children in their learning for the programme.

The "Junior Stars" Programme also includes the signature "Junior Stars" Nurture Workshops, which has benefitted more than 6,000 young residents from Central Singapore, through a decade-long partnership between StarHub and Central Singapore CDC since 2011.

The modules aim to impart conversational and problem-solving skills to children, and are spread out over 40 weeks.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua, who is mayor of Central Singapore District, attended the "Junior Stars" event held at Toa Payoh East Community Club on Friday (March 18).

Topics like digital storytelling, virtual-reality creations and exposures to jobs of the future in the digital, green and care sectors are in the works for future editions of the programme.

Student Abrielle Chua, 9, managed to create a smartphone prototype that helps to track locations like a GPS in just five days, with the help of her group-mates.

The aspiring artist said the programme, which began on Monday, has allowed her to interact with more people and work on her problem-solving skills.