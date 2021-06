While many kids in Singapore prefer to speak only in English, Tan Li Yi's two children are happy to switch from English to Mandarin to Korean.

Tan, 46, a senior producer-presenter at 96.3 Hao FM Mandarin radio station, is married to Mr Park Seong-jun, 44, a South Korean business development manager based here. Their daughter Eun-jin is eight and son Sung-min is six.