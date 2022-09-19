Help kids from lower-income homes read more

Teens from lower-income families are likely to have fewer books at home, receive less home reading support, and fewer of them say they enjoy reading, a study has found.

In the survey by the National Institute of Education (NIE) on reading habits of teenagers, four in 10 students on the Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) said they owned 10 books or fewer, compared with two in 10 non-FAS students. In contrast, three in 10 non-FAS students said they owned 50 books or more, compared with fewer than two in 10 FAS students.

About 5,700 students in six government secondary schools took the survey from February to April last year. Of them, 780 or 14 per cent received financial aid. The study also found teenagers are reading less as they grow older and more are not reading at all.

The two researchers who led the study, Associate Professor Loh Chin Ee, deputy head for research from NIE's English Language and Literature Department, and Dr Sun Baoqi, a research scientist from NIE's Centre for Research in Child Development, said the data for FAS students is worrying as reading at an early age is linked to adult literacy, and more should be done to help them level up.

Ms Alexandra Wilson, a senior teacher from the British Council, added that reading is linked to academic skills: "Reading helps writing: It helps with spelling, grammar, creativity and ideas."

Dr Sun said the study showed stark differences between FAS and non-FAS students in terms of their home support and environment. "We need to see how we can better support this group of children to make up for what they don't have at home," she said.

Prof Loh agreed that there is a need to look at the results from a "resources perspective" because parents in those households also want the best for their children. She suggested that schools play a bigger role in replicating the reading environment FAS students may not have at home.

"Schools can update their collections and set aside time for reading; teachers can be role models and teach them how to use a reading app," she said. "It's not just about giving them more books but helping them to use books and technology for reading."

Pre-schools can be encouraged to start their own libraries to help inculcate the book borrowing habit from a young age, she said.

Citing a study by the National Literacy Trust, an independent charity based in England, Prof Loh said it found that at schools that served disadvantaged populations, the students tended to enjoy reading more if they had a good school library.

Outside of school, the National Library Board (NLB) app is a good resource for students, said Ms Heng Huey Bin, NLB's senior head of programmes and services (children and teens), adding that access to reading materials is key in encouraging students from lower-income families to read more.

"This would allow them to gain access to a wide variety of books for reading anywhere, any time," she said.

Other findings of the study:

• Fewer FAS students (55.5 per cent) enjoyed reading than non-FAS students (66 per cent). The researchers said this may be partly due to fewer home resources or lower proficiency levels.

• FAS students were more likely to get reading materials from social media and school libraries. Non-FAS students were more likely to get reading materials from online resources, bookstores, public libraries and homes.

• More non-FAS students recalled reading with their parents on five to seven days a week at a young age.

A teenager on FAS who loves reading said free resources online have been a blessing. Pern Wen Xian, 16, a Secondary 4 student, said she reads Chinese fantasy novels on a reading app in her free time.

She said a visit to Bedok Library with her parents in Primary 3 sparked her love for reading. For her, it was a defining experience.

"The library was big with many storybooks. I don't have many books at home, so I used to borrow a lot," said Wen Xian, who added that she owns fewer than 10 books.