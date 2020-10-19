Help for pupils weak in their mother tongue

Pupils weaker in their mother tongue are getting a helping hand with a new programme that weaves more activities and games into lessons.

Primary 3 and 4 pupils in the Mother Tongue Support Programme are taught in smaller groups of five to 12.

There are now 157 schools offering the programme at the Primary 3 level and 52 schools at the Primary 4 level. By next year, it will be fully implemented for Primary 3 pupils in all primary schools. By 2022, it will be expanded to include Primary 4 pupils.

