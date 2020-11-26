He used to get Ds and Es, but hard work pays off

From the time he was in Primary 3, Muhammad Saif Mishary Muhammad Shahidin had been scoring Ds and Es in school examinations for mathematics and science.

But yesterday, the 12-year-old was elated to see improvements.

He received a C for maths and a B for science, scoring 208 overall at the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

The Sengkang Green Primary pupil was one of 39,995 children across the island who received their results.

He is the oldest of three children.

Saif, who had earlier secured a place in Meridian Secondary through the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme in visual art, was pleased with his results. He is eligible for the Express course in the school, he added.

"After my exams in P3, I decided to work harder to get better grades. I was worried I would do badly at the PSLE, and I realised I must do something to improve."

In pockets of free time after school, he would do his own revision, and go online to read up on methods to solve mathematical problems.

He would check with his teachers when he was not clear during lessons in school.

He also attended private tuition classes for maths.

"Along the way, I realised shortcuts are not the right way in solving challenges...

"Now I realise maths is more fun to do when you know how to do it," he said.

Saif is also looking forward to pursuing his interest in art.

When he was in Primary 4, his art teacher stumbled on a sketchbook he had been using at home.

"She realised I had the potential to go to places to broaden my knowledge in art, so she helped me apply for the DSA (to Meridian Secondary). I'm very thankful to her," he said.

"I visited the school and I saw that the environment is quite nice and conducive to broaden my knowledge in art."

Jolene Ang