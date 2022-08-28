Handmade heartfelt gifts for Teachers' Day

SINGAPORE - With Teachers' Day just around the corner on Sept 2, you may want to teach your children to show gratitude and appreciation for their teachers.

That said, most teachers here will not encourage nor accept expensive gifts. Instead, here are two do-it-yourself gifts you can make with your children at home, with a focus on the heartfelt.

Beeswax wrap

Plastic bags and cling wrap are passe. Why not go green with beeswax wraps instead? You can use them as sandwich bags by folding it. You can also cover the tops of half-open cans with one or even wrap cut fruit.

You will need:

- A piece of 100 per cent cotton fabric measuring 30cm by 35cm

- Food-grade beeswax. This can be bought online. Look for food-grade beeswax.

- Baking tray

- Aluminium foil

- Parchment or baking paper

- Brush

Instructions:

1. Wash and dry the fabric completely before starting on this project.

2. Cover your baking tray in aluminium foil. Then place a piece of parchment paper on the tray and lay your fabric over it. It does not matter which side of the fabric is facing upwards.

3. Scatter a handful of beeswax pellets or shavings over the surface. It is better to start with less wax and add more if you need to as you go along. Make sure there is enough beeswax to cover most of the cloth.

4. Pre-heat your oven to about 100 to 120 deg C. When the oven is hot enough, place the baking tray containing the fabric into the oven for about five minutes. Make sure the edges of the fabric do not come into contact with the sides of the oven. If your oven is too small, use a smaller piece of fabric instead.

5. Keep an eye on the fabric. When the beeswax has partially melted, remove the tray from the oven. Be careful as the tray will be hot.