Guidelines for pre-schools when cases are detected

Q: What should pre-schools do when children or staff test positive for Covid-19 with a self-administered test?

A: Those who test positive using antigen rapid test (ART) kits at home and are asymptomatic should inform the pre-school and self-isolate for 72 hours. If they do not visit a test centre to take a supervised self-administered ART, they will not be counted as a confirmed case in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) records.

The school can opt to inform parents about self-administered ART positive cases so that parents can make an informed decision about whether to send their child to school.

If the second ART taken after 72 hours is negative, the employee or child from the school may continue with his or her daily activities, including returning to the pre-school.

Staff or children who are unwell and test positive with ARTs at home should seek medical attention.

Q: What should pre-schools do when a child or employee has tested positive for Covid-19 at a clinic or test centre?

A: MOH will no longer inform pre-schools about positive cases.

Pre-schools are required to identify close contacts of a confirmed case in school and submit their details to MOH within four hours of being notified of the case.

For children with symptoms, close contacts are those who were present within two days prior to the confirmed case's date of onset of symptoms.

For children without symptoms, close contacts are those who were present within two days prior to the date of the confirmed case's ART or polymerase chain reaction test.

MOH will issue health risk warnings (HRWs) to close contacts within 24 to 48 hours, and pre-schools must confirm with close contacts if they have received these warnings. If close contacts do not receive an HRW within 24 to 48 hours, pre-schools will contact MOH for clarification.

Ang Qing and Luke Pachymuthu