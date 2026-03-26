GP resource for pre-university students: The future of reading

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In 2018, 93 per cent of Singaporean adults said they read for pleasure. In 2024, that figure dipped to 54 per cent.

This is a special Straits Times resource for pre-university students as part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme.

The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at the future of reading.

Singapore improves in OECD ranking of adult skills, but atrophy in literacy a concern

The study, which assesses the proficiency of adults in numeracy, literacy and problem-solving skills, also saw Singapore climb the ranks in literacy proficiency of its adults, from 28th to 18th place. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

The Republic has notched improvements in a global test of adult skills, though a sizeable skills gap remains between young adults and older workers here.

Results of the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), released on Dec 10, showed that Singapore was the most improved country for numeracy alongside Finland, rising from 25th out of 39 countries in the previous study to 10th out of 31 countries in the most recent one.

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Reading beyond school years vital for tackling decline in literacy skills: Chan Chun Sing

The PIAAC saw Singapore climb the ranks in literacy of its adults, but flagged a significant decline in literacy after the age of 35. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The ongoing push by SkillsFuture Singapore to improve individuals’ job-related skills has to be coupled with efforts to encourage them to read and maintain their literacy, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Jan 8.

“We need to encourage our people to read and maintain their literacy proficiency in order to process and manage information, especially in today’s bewildering world where the problem is not a deficit of information, but a deluge of information,” he said.

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When BTS reads, the world follows

BTS leader RM is an avid and omnivorous reader. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BANGTANTV/YOUTUBE

Throughout their long reign as a K-pop phenomenon, BTS has shaped culture in many ways, and literature is no exception. The group’s reading recommendations routinely send titles up bestseller lists, often leading to sellouts, reprints and translations across languages and borders.

Whether a book has been read by a member, inspired a BTS album or simply appeared in photos - quoted on social media or glimpsed in a variety show - it often becomes a bestseller.

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Now that we have AI, what are the arts for?

You cannot hope to be a thoughtful developer of code if you lose the very creative instincts and critical thinking that excessive Gen AI use can slowly wear down, says the writer. ST ILLUSTRATION: BRYANDT LYN

It is 9am on a rainy Tuesday on campus and I am trying to buy a coffee. Term has officially ended so I am the only one in line.

After a while, the sole barista on duty notices me, points to the QR code on the wall, and says: “Scan to order.”

We could have had a conversation. But no other word passes between us because the hyper-efficient QR code has already done the talking. It almost feels like a small piece of performance art, two people in the same space but interacting on entirely different planes of existence.

The morning with the barista brought to mind what I have been seeing in my own classrooms, where the technology at play is generative artificial intelligence, or Gen AI.

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‘World’s coolest neighbourhood’ Jimbocho makes browsing cool again

Visitors browsing books and other paper objects at the 65th Kanda Used Book Festival in Jimbocho. ST PHOTOS: SHAWN HOO

Sifting through a million second-hand books on roadside carts, I hope to touch something that will ensnare my fingers and make them part with my yen. I cannot help my itchy fingers when I see books, even if they are written in a language I cannot read.

There is a catalogue of the late Japanese-French painter Tsuguharu Foujita’s exhibition, a signed copy of the writer and ultranationalist Yukio Mishima’s Spring Snow, an English title on gender and kabuki, stacked posters of Western war films, rows of woodblock prints or ukiyo-e not unlike Katsushika Hokusai’s print that recently sold for $3.62 million and, oddly enough, a framed photo of re-di-ga-ga or Lady Gaga. There is a lot I do not recognise.

Jimbocho has recently been selected by Time Out as the world’s coolest neighbourhood in 2025 – for its bookish charm, curry houses and music clubs. To me, it is the coolest neighbourhood in the world for there are few other places which offer such a variety of pleasures related to browsing. Books, prints, fliers, posters – they each contain a world of sensations to feel and thumb through.

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Is the decline of reading making politics dumber?

Increasing literary sophistication seems to lead to increasing political sophistication. There will also be other losses from a reading decline, says the writer. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The experiment was simple; so too, you may have thought, was the task. Students of literature at two American universities were given the first paragraphs of Bleak House by Charles Dickens and asked to read and then explain them.

In other words: Some students reading English literature were asked to read some English literature from the mid-19th century. How hard could it be?

Very, it turns out. The students were flummoxed by legal language and baffled by metaphor. A Dickensian description of fog left them totally fogged. They could not grasp basic vocabulary: One student thought that when a man was said to have “whiskers”, it meant he was “in a room with an animal, I think… a cat?”

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