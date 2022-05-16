Going beyond books

In his last year of secondary school, Rashleigh Tho did not know where he wanted to go after his O levels or if there was a particular polytechnic course he was keen on pursuing.

But he knew his passion was basketball. "I followed my older brother who also played basketball, and once I picked it up in primary school, I found it fun. I like that it's a team sport," says the 18-year-old, who eventually clinched a spot in Catholic Junior College (CJC) through the direct school admission (DSA) route using his strength in the sport.