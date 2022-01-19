Go out into the world, take risks and opportunities, Alvin Tan tells youth at Asia-readiness webinar

SINGAPORE - "Don't just stay in Singapore. Go out there, learn and spend a couple of years to travel when the Covid-19 situation allows," Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan urged youth participants at a webinar on Wednesday (Jan 19).

"Go out there, make friends, take risks and opportunities," he added, speaking at the virtual launch of the four-part Regional Economies And Trade - What Youths Need To Know To Be Asia-Ready webinar series.

The series, which runs from Jan 17 to 29, will see about 70 Singapore students connect with trade policy experts and industry leaders based in Asean, China and India to learn about globalisation, the importance of trade to Singapore, and the business and job opportunities the region offers.

The youth will also produce a research report, mentored by Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) officers.

The series is jointly organised by MTI and National Youth Council (NYC), under the latter's Asia-Ready Exposure Programme, which aims to give youth a better understanding of regional economies and prepare them for the working world.

The programme, which was launched in late 2020, has provided regional exposure to over 5,000 Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnic and university students through online internships and projects with companies in Asia.

"If we are to advance our value as a trade hub positioned strategically in both the geographical sense and digital economy amongst growing markets in Asean, China and India, it is essential that Singapore youth acquire a deeper cultural intelligence that goes beyond cultural appreciation of our region," said NYC chief executive David Chua.

In his opening speech, Mr Tan noted that South-east Asia is one of the most rapidly growing regions in the world and is set to become the fourth largest economy by 2050.

As key Asian economies like Asean, China and India continue growing, Singapore's ties with these countries will become increasingly important, he added.

The growing middle class in Asean means there are more business opportunities in the region in food and beverage and other consumer items, said Mr Tan.

He gave examples of Singapore companies that have found success in the region, such as cafe chain Ya Kun, which has 43 branches in Asean, and clothing retailer Love, Bonito, which has stores in Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.

He added that Asean has also seen developments in high-potential sectors such as infrastructure and intelligent systems, and manufacturing and Industry 4.0, which lines up with Singapore's strengths.

Singapore-based tech unicorns Sea, which provides digital financial services, entertainment and gaming in the region, and Grab, the region's largest ride-hailing company, have found new opportunities in the region, he added.

Mr Tan shared how he had studied in Australia and the US, and did internships and worked in myriad Asean economies, Hong Kong and China, among others.

"Everywhere that I went in Asean I would immerse myself in the different cultures and try to learn the language. You will learn different cultural nuances and develop cultural intelligence and quotient."