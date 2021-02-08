Gitanjali Rao, 15, is a young female scientist to watch

Gitanjali Rao made headlines around the world in December 2020 when Time magazine named her its first-ever Kid of the Year.
Gitanjali Rao made headlines around the world in December 2020 when Time magazine named her its first-ever Kid of the Year.PHOTO: TIME
Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Gitanjali Rao, 15, made headlines around the world last December when Time magazine named her its first-ever Kid of the Year. It is the latest in a dizzying list of accolades for the Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) advocate.

At age 12, she was named "America's top young scientist" in the prestigious 2017 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge for a device that detects lead in water faster than conventional methods, an invention sparked by a desire to help water contamination victims. Two years later, Forbes magazine added her to its 30 under 30 list of science innovators to watch.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 