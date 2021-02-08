Gitanjali Rao, 15, is a young female scientist to watch

SINGAPORE - Gitanjali Rao, 15, made headlines around the world last December when Time magazine named her its first-ever Kid of the Year. It is the latest in a dizzying list of accolades for the Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) advocate.

At age 12, she was named "America's top young scientist" in the prestigious 2017 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge for a device that detects lead in water faster than conventional methods, an invention sparked by a desire to help water contamination victims. Two years later, Forbes magazine added her to its 30 under 30 list of science innovators to watch.