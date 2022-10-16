Get tips on secondary school selection and postings at Straits Times webinar

SINGAPORE - The new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system introduced in 2021 has made little difference for postings for popular secondary schools.

Of the 16 schools offering the integrated programme that took part in the Secondary 1 posting process, only two saw a fluctuation by one achievement level compared with indicative figures.

The indicative points were generated based on the 2020 cohort's PSLE results and school choice patterns.

Temasek Junior College had a cut-off point of eight for the 2022 Secondary 1 intake, compared with the Ministry of Education's (MOE) indicative figure of nine.

Methodist Girls' School had a cut-off point of seven compared with the indicative number of six.

The cut-off points for schools that offer the integrated programmes ranged from six to nine.

Popular schools such as Nan Hua High and Tanjong Katong Secondary saw no variation in their cut-off points.

MOE in December said as a whole, schools' cut-off points - or the PSLE score of the last student posted - were "largely stable" compared with the indicative figures released earlier.

Student diversity was also maintained, said principals interviewed.

Raffles Institution principal Frederick Yeo said the school took in 400 pupils from 119 primary schools in 2022 - not much different from previous years, when it was about 118 to 120 primary schools.

The intake for Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) was drawn from more than 70 primary schools, while Tanjong Katong Secondary enrolled pupils from about 80 primary schools, both comparable with previous years.

More information and tips about secondary school selection and posting patterns will be shared at a post-PSLE webinar on Nov 12 at 10am.

The event is organised by The Straits Times for subscribers.

At the forum, Mrs Tan Chen Kee, who is MOE deputy director-general of education (schools) and director of schools, will talk about school postings under the new system as well as how schools will carry out full subject-based banding (SBB) - which will be implemented in about 90 schools by 2023.