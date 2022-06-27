More than 400,000 students from primary schools to junior colleges will be making their way back to school today, as the June holidays come to an end.
Returning to the days of school timetables and 6am wake-ups can be tough at first, especially as many families have taken the chance to travel abroad during the month-long break.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline Get set to return to school.