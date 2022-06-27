Get set to return to school

Adjust your kids' sleep routines and let them pack their own bags to prepare for a new school term

Education Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

More than 400,000 students from primary schools to junior colleges will be making their way back to school today, as the June holidays come to an end.

Returning to the days of school timetables and 6am wake-ups can be tough at first, especially as many families have taken the chance to travel abroad during the month-long break.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline Get set to return to school. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top