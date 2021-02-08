Media:
SINGAPORE - When mathematics teacher Pranati Bagchi encouraged her daughter, Rimi Chakravarti, to take coding lessons about two years ago, she did not expect the then 14-year-old to return home feeling defeated.
"She told me that she didn't want to continue coding because there were only two girls and 20 boys in the class. She did not feel like she belonged there," says Mrs Bagchi, 43.
Globally, women are under-represented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
Gender gap in Stem sector: Support from parents is crucial to help girls excel
