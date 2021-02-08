Gender gap in Stem sector: Support from parents is crucial to help girls excel

Submitted by hermesauto on Feb 8, 2021, 5:00 am
Media: 
Mrs Pranati Bagchi (right) and her 16 year old daughter, Ms Rimi Chakravarti.
Caption: 
Mrs Pranati Bagchi (right) and her 16 year old daughter, Ms Rimi Chakravarti.
Credits: 
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

SINGAPORE - When mathematics teacher Pranati Bagchi encouraged her daughter, Rimi Chakravarti, to take coding lessons about two years ago, she did not expect the then 14-year-old to return home feeling defeated.

"She told me that she didn't want to continue coding because there were only two girls and 20 boys in the class. She did not feel like she belonged there," says Mrs Bagchi, 43.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Blurb/Summary: 
Globally, women are under-represented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
Byline: 
Stephanie Yeo
Web Category: 
Parenting & Education
Hermes ID: 
6 314 354
Hermes Doc Ref: 
SYSTEM08-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
ST SMART PARENTING
EDUCATION AND SCHOOLS
SCIENCE
CHILDREN AND YOUTH
Hermes Author ID: 
STEPHYEO
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
Gender gap in Stem sector: Support from parents is crucial to help girls excel
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 