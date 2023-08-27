Fun With Kids: Yoga charity class, 100m Princess Dash, LKY100 exhibition

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: LKY100 – The Boy Who Became Prime Minister exhibition

Spot the name Lee Harry on the admission register of Telok Kurau East School, now Telok Kurau Primary School.

The register is among the artefacts at the exhibition LKY100 – The Boy Who Became Prime Minister, held at Children’s Museum Singapore.

Curated to engage kids, the exhibition is held in commemoration of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birth anniversary.

Running till Jan 14, 2024, it traces his growing-up years to his career as a statesman. He was known as Harry to his school friends.

Also on display is a wooden tennis racquet that was presented to him in 1973.

Children’s Museum Singapore is the first museum in Singapore dedicated to kids. Adult visitors are allowed only when accompanying a child aged 12 and below.

Admission is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Book your visit at www.nhb.gov.sg/childrensmuseum

Learn: Yoga for health and charity