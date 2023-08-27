Fun With Kids: Yoga charity class, 100m Princess Dash, LKY100 exhibition

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Visit: LKY100 – The Boy Who Became Prime Minister exhibition
Spot the name Lee Harry on the admission register of Telok Kurau East School, now Telok Kurau Primary School.
The register is among the artefacts at the exhibition LKY100 – The Boy Who Became Prime Minister, held at Children’s Museum Singapore.
Curated to engage kids, the exhibition is held in commemoration of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birth anniversary.
Running till Jan 14, 2024, it traces his growing-up years to his career as a statesman. He was known as Harry to his school friends.
Also on display is a wooden tennis racquet that was presented to him in 1973.
Children’s Museum Singapore is the first museum in Singapore dedicated to kids. Adult visitors are allowed only when accompanying a child aged 12 and below.
Admission is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Book your visit at www.nhb.gov.sg/childrensmuseum
Learn: Yoga for health and charity
Get your kids started on yoga with certified teacher Jimin Choi, 37, and her 11-year-old daughter Skye.
Recommended for boys and girls from seven to 11 years old, their hour-long workshops will be on Saturday and Sunday, 1pm, at Pure Yoga fitness centre’s Ngee Ann City outlet.
Look forward to picking up age-appropriate yoga poses, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques.
The age-old mind-body practice is known to help improve one’s concentration and mental clarity, among other emotional and physical health benefits.
The fee is $60 a child and all proceeds go to non-profit organisation Singapore Children’s Society. Each participant will receive a Meddy Teddy plush bear, which will be used during the class.
Find out more at str.sg/iST6
Bond: Family sporting events
Could your daughter be Singapore’s next sprint queen like Shanti Pereira? The 100m Princess Dash might just stir her interest in running.
Open to girls aged three to six, it is one of five categories in the Great Eastern Women’s Run, which returns on Oct 29 for the first time since 2019.
If your daughter is between five and 12 years old, bond with her over the 2km Mummy + Me run and enjoy the scenic route around Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang.
The registration fee starts at $25, inclusive of T-shirts and tote bags. Find out more at str.sg/iSTu