Fun With Kids: X-Scap8 indoor activity park, Cinnamoroll-themed cafe, comics creation workshop

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: X-Scap8 indoor activity park

A new high-element course has opened at Orchard Central. Infinity and Beyond is one of five zones at the new X-Scap8 (read: Escapade) activity park.

Here, adults and kids who are at least 1.2m tall can test their physical and mental strength at three levels of height-based activities. They can climb, balance, "cycle" and even "skate" at up to 10m high. It cost $35 a person for an hour of playtime, which includes a safety briefing.

X-Scap8 is run by The Seriously Fun Group, which also owns The Polliwogs indoor playgrounds.

The other zones include the X-Warrior Challenge, an obstacle course with ladders, jump pads and a mini zip line. This activity is free with a minimum $30 spend a person at X-Scap8's eatery. Kids must be at least 1.2m tall to enter and those below 10 years old have to be accompanied by an adult.

There is also an arcade area (games from $1 each) and a golf simulator ($60 for an hour-long session for up to four people).

Those who are at least 18 years old can let off some steam by breaking items at a smash lab ($35 a person for a 45-minute session).

Find out more at X-Scap8's website.

Eat: Cinnamoroll-themed food and drinks