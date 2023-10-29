Fun With Kids: Win tickets to Perth, Tom And Jerry kite-flying fiesta, The 169-Storey Treehouse

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Win: Two tickets to Perth
Download a free travel scrapbook for kids produced by ST Smart Parenting, design its cover and stand to win tickets to Perth.
Targeted at primary school pupils, the scrapbook Let’s Go To... Western Australia has 13 pages of activities, best printed out as A4-sized pages in colour. It will help children discover the state’s beautiful places, history, cultures and people.
For example, they can decode Australian slang terms such as chook, maccas and chockey.
There is also a section which encourages kids to learn fun facts about the quokka, wombat and other animals found in Western Australia.
Kids aged 12 and below can design the cover and submit it for a competition. The participant with the best cover will win two return air tickets to Perth.
Head to Marina Barrage’s Green Roof this coming Saturday and Sunday for a kite-flying fiesta hosted by Cartoon Network.
Festivities take off from 10am, with free kite-crafting workshops for the first 200 people each day.
The event is inspired by the first localised Tom And Jerry series’ debut episode Sky’s The Limit.
The seven-part show features the beloved cartoon cat and mouse taking their rivalry to the next level in Singapore, against HDB blocks, the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort and other iconic locales.
Watch it on Cartoon Network (StarHub TV Channel 316 or Singtel TV Channel 226), the Cartoon Network Asia YouTube channel (str.sg/iGer) and HBO Go.
Tom And Jerry will also feature at the WB100 Celebrating Every Story free event at Sentosa from Nov 10 to 26.
Look out for themed games and experiences, as well as behind-the-scenes information about the series.
For details about the centennial celebration, go to www.sentosa.com.sg/wb100
Read: The 169-Storey Treehouse
It is a wrap for fans of the Treehouse books, a madcap kids’ series by Australian author-illustrator duo Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton, as the finale The 169-Storey Treehouse hits bookstores.
The 13-Storey Treehouse came out in 2011. Its sequels, out every year since then, add 13 new storeys to the treehouse each time.
Volume 13, or 169 storeys, is as high as it will go. “After 13 epically mind-bending, eyeball-exploding, treehouse-themed adventures, we figure our namesakes have earned a little rest and recreation,” says Griffiths.
Wait, but not before the books’ main characters Andy, Terry and Jill face three major challenges, he teases. That includes meeting their evil twins Anti-Andy, Terrible Terry and Junkyard Jill.
Get a copy for $17.93 at major bookstores.