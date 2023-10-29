Fun With Kids: Win tickets to Perth, Tom And Jerry kite-flying fiesta, The 169-Storey Treehouse

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Win: Two tickets to Perth

Download a free travel scrapbook for kids produced by ST Smart Parenting, design its cover and stand to win tickets to Perth.

Targeted at primary school pupils, the scrapbook Let’s Go To... Western Australia has 13 pages of activities, best printed out as A4-sized pages in colour. It will help children discover the state’s beautiful places, history, cultures and people.

For example, they can decode Australian slang terms such as chook, maccas and chockey.

There is also a section which encourages kids to learn fun facts about the quokka, wombat and other animals found in Western Australia.

Kids aged 12 and below can design the cover and submit it for a competition. The participant with the best cover will win two return air tickets to Perth.