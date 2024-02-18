Fun With Kids: Weekend@Airshow, Manila Galleon festival

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Weekend@Airshow

If your children are crazy about aircraft, brave the crowd at Singapore Airshow on Feb 24 and 25, when it is open to the public.

Organiser Experia is expecting more than 60,000 visitors over the weekend at Changi Exhibition Centre, where the latest commercial and military aircraft will be on display.

A key highlight is the aerial performances involving military aircraft from six air forces – including Singapore’s – and two commercial companies. They will take place twice each day, at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

The Weekend@Airshow tickets cost $34 for an adult and $17 for a child aged three to 12. A group package at $240 includes four tickets and a carpark label.