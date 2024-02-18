Fun With Kids: Weekend@Airshow, Manila Galleon festival

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Weekend@Airshow
If your children are crazy about aircraft, brave the crowd at Singapore Airshow on Feb 24 and 25, when it is open to the public.
Organiser Experia is expecting more than 60,000 visitors over the weekend at Changi Exhibition Centre, where the latest commercial and military aircraft will be on display.
A key highlight is the aerial performances involving military aircraft from six air forces – including Singapore’s – and two commercial companies. They will take place twice each day, at 11.30am and 2.30pm.
The Weekend@Airshow tickets cost $34 for an adult and $17 for a child aged three to 12. A group package at $240 includes four tickets and a carpark label.
For safety reasons, the organiser does not encourage infants and toddlers to attend.
Go to singaporeairshow.com for details.
Let’s Fiesta! Manila Galleon Weekend Festival
Learn to make traditional Mexican masks using feathers and join the Mexican birthday custom of smashing a pinata.
Have a taste of Filipino cold dessert halo-halo and watch the Filipino tinikling folk dance.
The Asian Civilisations Museum has lined up family-friendly activities on Feb 24 and 25, so your children can experience the cultures of the Philippines and Mexico. Admission to most programmes is free.
Let’s Fiesta! Manila Galleon Weekend Festival is held in conjunction with the museum’s blockbuster exhibition, Manila Galleon: From Asia To The Americas, which runs till March 17.
The show centres on 250 years of an exchange of goods and cultural influences. From 1565 to 1815, Spanish trading ships called Manila galleons sailed across the Pacific Ocean between Manila in the Philippines and Acapulco on the west coast of Mexico.
During the weekend festival, enjoy discounted admission to the exhibition: $10 for Singapore citizens and permanent residents (usual price $12); and $20 for foreign residents and tourists (usual price $25).
Find out more at go.gov.sg/letsfiesta
Prosperity Run carnival
Feb 24 is the 15th day of Chinese New Year, which marks the end of the festive season, and Singapore Sports Hub wants to wrap up celebrations with a bang.
It starts with a 5km Prosperity Run at 8am. All spots have been taken up, but from 9am, you can attend a carnival, watch lion and dragon dance performances and meet the God of Fortune mascot.
Singer Kelvin Tan, who won the 2005 Project Superstar talent show, will take the stage at 10am.
At the handicraft booths, kids can make dragon puppets and try their hand at lantern calligraphy.
Snap family photos at the Year of the Dragon-themed decorations located around the Water Sports Centre, Arena Park and Kallang Wave Mall.
From 7 to 10.30pm, catch a LED-lit dragon dance show and singers performing at a Neon Dragon Beats music event.
Find out more about the carnival at str.sg/jxom