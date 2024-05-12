Fun With Kids: Victoria Concert Hall open house, The Gruffalo musical

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Victoria Concert Hall open house
Drop your kids off at an interactive workshop where they will learn to create a musical instrument using everyday items.
Recommended for children aged five to 12 years, the 60-minute How Is Music Made? programme aims to foster their creativity and curiosity.
Facilitators from arts charity Playeum will guide them on how pressure, precision and materials contribute to making sound and, in turn, lively music.
Kids can take home the instrument they craft during the workshop. Tickets at $30 a child are available at str.sg/4HGsr
This is part of the line-up for the Victoria Concert Hall open house on May 26 from 9am to 6pm.
Organised by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, other child-friendly programmes include a free Instrument Petting Zoo experience.
Try your hand at instruments such as the violin, flute, trumpet and harp. Musicians will be around to give an introduction and answer questions.
For more information, go to str.sg/dq6i
The Gruffalo stage musical
Fret not if your family missed The Gruffalo stage musical in 2022.
Adapted from the 1999 picture book by British author Julia Donaldson and German illustrator Axel Scheffler, the 60-minute show will be back at Victoria Theatre from June 14 to 23.
Recommended for families with children from age three, the tale of bravery and wit follows a mouse strolling through the forest.
Along the way, it encounters a fox, an owl and a snake. Will these hungry animals believe the mouse’s story of the terrifying Gruffalo and spare its life?
The page-to-stage performance, presented by Britain’s Tall Stories Theatre Company, is the latest offering in KidsFest! 2024 Singapore’s line-up.
Tickets are priced from $42 to $72. Find out more at str.sg/pcki
Sorry, Not Sorry! bilingual picture book
When kids misbehave or hurt someone’s feelings, how can they make a sincere apology? Is saying sorry enough?
English-Chinese picture book Sorry, Not Sorry! explores these topics as two friends, Xiajiao and Baozi, get into an argument.
Written by Dr Woo Yen Yen and Colin Goh, and illustrated by Josef Lee, it is the latest addition to the Dim Sum Warriors book series.
“The idea for this story stems from a common observation: Parents often make their children say sorry after a transgression, but the apology can feel forced and lack sincerity,” Dr Woo says.
“However, a sincere apology is a vital social skill. It fosters empathy, strengthens relationships and teaches children accountability for their actions.”
Get a copy at $12.80 from the Dim Sum Warriors website (str.sg/GSTi).
Meet the authors and illustrator at their book launch at the Asian Festival of Children’s Content (afcc.com.sg) on May 26 at 3pm. The event at the National Library Building in Victoria Street is free.