Fun With Kids: Victoria Concert Hall open house, The Gruffalo musical

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Victoria Concert Hall open house

Drop your kids off at an interactive workshop where they will learn to create a musical instrument using everyday items.

Recommended for children aged five to 12 years, the 60-minute How Is Music Made? programme aims to foster their creativity and curiosity.

Facilitators from arts charity Playeum will guide them on how pressure, precision and materials contribute to making sound and, in turn, lively music.

Kids can take home the instrument they craft during the workshop. Tickets at $30 a child are available at str.sg/4HGsr

This is part of the line-up for the Victoria Concert Hall open house on May 26 from 9am to 6pm.

Organised by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, other child-friendly programmes include a free Instrument Petting Zoo experience.

Try your hand at instruments such as the violin, flute, trumpet and harp. Musicians will be around to give an introduction and answer questions.

For more information, go to str.sg/dq6i

The Gruffalo stage musical