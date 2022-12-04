Fun With Kids: Upsized Christmas edition of family activities

Experience what it is like to play in temperatures as low as minus 15 deg C at this winter-themed pop-up playground, which is billed as Singapore’s biggest at 2,400 sq m.

Taking centre stage is a 4.5m-tall slide in the shape of a numeral eight. It is constructed out of ice by master sculptors from the famous Harbin Ice Festival in China.

You can also try your hand at ice bowling as well as curling, also known as ice chess and a Winter Olympics sport.

Where: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue

When: Till Jan 1; sessions are from 10am to 2pm, 3 to 7pm and 7 to 10pm

Admission: $25 for seniors from 55 years old, $35 for kids aged two to 12, $40 for local students and $45 for adults. Family packages are also available. Tickets include rental of jacket and snow boots. Wear your own gloves and socks, or get them from the venue.

Info: www.facebook.com/icemagicasia

