Fun With Kids: The Monster In The Mirror musical; listen to a story about autism

Take your teens to The Monster In The Mirror stage musical, which stars actor Noah Yap of Ah Boys To Men movie fame (2012 to 2017) in his theatrical debut.

He plays a flamboyant Fairy God Delivery Beng to schoolgirl Jane (Sharon Sum), who has to deal with the stress of being a teenager and social media drama.

The Gateway Arts stage show is adapted from its 2021 musical digital production. Based on research and interviews with teenagers, parents and mental health professionals, the show aims to represent young people’s struggles with self-acceptance.

“Many amplify the flaws in their minds, putting up masks and facades to hide their fears instead of embracing themselves as who they are,” says Gateway Arts executive director Priscilla Khong-Espinosa. “More so in the digital era, in which we compare ourselves to unrealistic images on social media of what we believe we should look or be like.”

She adds: “I hope that the show and post-show segments can spark discussion and self-reflection.”

The Monster In The Mirror runs from May 12 to 27 at the Gateway Theatre. Tickets from $10 to $65 (exclude booking fee) are available at str.sg/i4Tq

Listen: Holly Robinson Peete reads My Brother Charlie