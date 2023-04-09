Fun With Kids: The Monster In The Mirror musical; listen to a story about autism

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Book: The Monster In The Mirror musical
Take your teens to The Monster In The Mirror stage musical, which stars actor Noah Yap of Ah Boys To Men movie fame (2012 to 2017) in his theatrical debut.
He plays a flamboyant Fairy God Delivery Beng to schoolgirl Jane (Sharon Sum), who has to deal with the stress of being a teenager and social media drama.
The Gateway Arts stage show is adapted from its 2021 musical digital production. Based on research and interviews with teenagers, parents and mental health professionals, the show aims to represent young people’s struggles with self-acceptance.
“Many amplify the flaws in their minds, putting up masks and facades to hide their fears instead of embracing themselves as who they are,” says Gateway Arts executive director Priscilla Khong-Espinosa. “More so in the digital era, in which we compare ourselves to unrealistic images on social media of what we believe we should look or be like.”
She adds: “I hope that the show and post-show segments can spark discussion and self-reflection.”
The Monster In The Mirror runs from May 12 to 27 at the Gateway Theatre. Tickets from $10 to $65 (exclude booking fee) are available at str.sg/i4Tq
Listen: Holly Robinson Peete reads My Brother Charlie
April is Autism Awareness Month and American actress-author Holly Robinson Peete, 58, is reading My Brother Charlie on Storyline Online.
Co-written by her daughter Ryan Elizabeth Peete when she was 12, the story looks at growing up with a sibling with autism. Her twin brother Rodney Peete Jr was diagnosed with the condition when he was three. They are now 25 years old.
The twins in the book, illustrated by Shawn W. Evans, are named Callie and Charlie. As the authors write, the young boy’s brain “works in a special way”, so it is hard for him to make friends and he tends to ruin play dates.
But Charlie has other talents. He knows the names of all the United States presidents and plays the piano. More importantly, he is always there for Callie.
Holly Robinson Peete is best remembered for her 1980s television roles such as 21 Jump Street (1987 to 1991) and appearing in the 2023 season of The Masked Singer reality singing competition.
Her daughter had initiated the story to get people to enter her twin brother’s world, she says.
Peete and former National Football League star Rodney Peete also have two younger sons, aged 20 and 18.
Children with autism are amazing, she adds, if you give them a chance, and accept them for who they are with love, patience and kindness.
Watch the video at str.sg/i4Tc
Watch: Animated series Eva The Owlet
When the sun goes down, adventure takes flight in Treetopington where Eva lives. The owlet is always ready to lend a helping wing wherever she can.
Each night, she reflects on the lessons learnt in her journal.
It is based on British author Rebecca Elliott’s popular Owl Diaries series (2015 to present), which is aimed at newly independent readers from five years old. These English stories have been translated into eight other languages.
The animated show on Apple TV+ hopes to inspire young viewers to write, find their voice and believe in themselves.
Non-subscribers can enjoy the first of eight episodes for free. Go to str.sg/i4TM