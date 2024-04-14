Fun With Kids: The Magic Paintbrush play, local farms, CQ Streetfest

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

The Magic Paintbrush play

Village boy Ma Liang loves to draw, but is too poor to afford a paintbrush. One day, he receives a magic paintbrush that brings to life anything he draws, with one condition – that he must use it to help those in need.

Based on an inspirational folk tale, The Magic Paintbrush is Gateway Theatre’s first Mandarin play for children aged five to 12.

William Tan, who is the production’s writer and director, says: “In every line delivered and every scene enacted, we whisper the message, ‘Your gifts are not just your own, but a treasure to be shared for the betterment of the world.’”

He also plays the role of a greedy magistrate who schemes to get the magic tool.

Schools can book group tickets from May 2 to 8, except May 4 and 5, which are open to families at $30 a person.

Each 45-minute show is designed as a relaxed performance and suitable for neurodivergent individuals, including those on the autism spectrum. The show is also accessible to wheelchair users and individuals with mobility restrictions.

Find out more at str.sg/MBxg

Let’s Discover Our Farms, Singapore! book