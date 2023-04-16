Fun With Kids: The Artground’s play space, Here Comes The Breakfast Kakis theatre show

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Explore: The Artground’s new arts play space

Your kids might just be eager to help with household chores after a fun time at The Artground’s new arts play space.

From sliding down a “toilet bowl” to swinging across “dirty dishes” to doing the laundry, children will enjoy the imaginative play at Clean Up, Or Else!

It is conceptualised by The CMinors, made up of three Cho sisters: Colette, 12; Claire, 10; and Candace, eight.

Their proposal was selected in a visual arts open call in 2021 by The Artground, an arts charity dedicated to children.