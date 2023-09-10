Fun With Kids: Tayo Station indoor playground reopens, children’s racetrack at Marina Square

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Play: Tayo Station reopens
Tayo Station indoor playground at Downtown East has reopened after two months of upgrading works.
It features an expanded road circuit where the little ones can “drive” on colourful swing cars. They will also be kept busy with a variety of slides and tunnels, a hanging bridge and a big ball pit.
The new basketball arcade allows up to three players to pit their shooting skills against one another.
Party rooms are also available for booking if you are planning for your child’s birthday celebration.
Tayo Station is themed after the South Korean animated series that follows little blue bus Tayo and his friends, who often discover new sights and adventures in a city.
It was launched in Singapore in 2018, making it the first Tayo character-based playground in South-east Asia and outside South Korea.
Ticket prices start at $27.90 for a child up to 12 years old and an accompanying adult. Babies below nine months pay $10 each. Go to tayostation.com for more details.
Ride: Mini electric cars for children
It is the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix season, and kids are invited to hop into mini electric cars and enjoy a few laps at Marina Square Shopping Mall.
From Tuesday to Sunday, the central atrium will be transformed into an 11m track for the Junior Rev ‘N’ Race, open to children aged four to nine.
To redeem a three-minute ride, spend at least $10 at the mall on weekdays or $20 on weekends. Each child can take up to two rides a day, from 1 to 8pm.
Kids can also don race costumes and pose at the podium for photos, as well as play racing-themed arcade games.
Go to str.sg/iTdn for details.
Build: Lego Friends sets for teens
The popular Lego Friends series is usually aimed at builders from pre-schoolers to tweens, but two sets from its latest collection have been designed with teenagers in mind.
The centrepiece of the 41757 Botanical Garden set ($139.90) is an elegant glasshouse with lots of curves and intricate details.
As you flip through the manual for building instructions, you will also learn the names of the colourful blooms and butterflies that inspired the set, such as prunus mume, plumeria and morpho peleides.
For a challenging yet rewarding build, check out the 41737 Beach Amusement Park set ($169.90), which includes specialised pieces, such as gears and axles, usually found in the Lego Technic vehicle series.
These help rotate the carousel ride, wave surfing machine and shooting gallery game.
Find both sets at Lego-certified stores, official stores on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon as well as at major retailers and department stores.