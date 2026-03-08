Fun With Kids: Staycation with ponies at Rasa Sentosa; My Little Chingay Float truck

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa has a Seaside Pony and Picnic Experience package for the March school holidays.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Staycation with ponies

To celebrate the Year of the Horse, beachfront resort Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa is introducing a Seaside Pony and Picnic Experience package. This is for stays during the March school holidays from March 13 to 22.

Every booking includes a one-hour pony experience for up to two children aged three to 12 and their weight must not exceed 40kg each. They will get the opportunity to ride, groom and feed ponies, led by trained handlers from Gallop Stable.

The stay includes a picnic with sandwiches, cakes and tarts in a take-home bag for your family.

There are also free sea sports – kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and pedal boating – offered at the resort’s private beach.

And drop your children off at the kids’ club for some supervised playtime, so you can fully relax and make the most of your break at the resort.

Enjoy free sea sports – kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and pedal boating – offered at the resort’s private beach. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA RASA SENTOSA

The Seaside Pony and Picnic Experience package, which comes with daily breakfast for two adults and two children, starts at $600 a night in a 36 sq m deluxe pool view room. A minimum three-night stay is required for this room category. A two-night stay can be booked for other room types, subject to availability.

Get the details at str.sg/pzzd

My Little Chingay Float truck

Pupils playing ethnic drums in the My Little Chingay Float truck at its Jan 28 launch. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Take your kids to the My Little Chingay Float truck when it makes a stop at a Chingay@Heartlands celebration near you.

This roving Chingay education truck, an initiative by the People’s Association, aims to educate children about the annual street parade’s history and cultural importance, which dates back to 1973 in Singapore.

The truck offers various activities. For instance, kids can try on virtual multicultural costumes from past parades in the Be Part Of Chingay zone, which utilises augmented-reality technology.

In the Rhythm Of Chingay zone, children can test their rhythmic skills by playing ethnic drums. Then there is the Create Your Chingay Float zone that allows them to digitally design a parade float.

After completing all five zones, they will receive a paper model of the My Little Chingay Float truck as a keepsake.

The roving Chingay education truck was launched at Red Swastika School on Jan 28. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Before its tour of the heartland, the truck appeared at the Chingay Parade on Feb 27 and 28, where attendees could explore it before the evening shows.

Its next stop is in Clementi Avenue 1, next to Block 422 , on March 14 from 6 to 10pm. On March 15, 4.30 to 8.30pm, it will be Woodlands Community Club.

Picture book My Little Chingay Float, written and illustrated by Josef Lee, can be downloaded for free and borrowed at most public libraries. PHOTO: JOSEF LEE