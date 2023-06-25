Fun With Kids: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, kintsugi art, Diary Of A Rich Kid books

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Bond: Up close with Singapore Turf Club’s horses
The Singapore Turf Club in Kranji has been making headlines recently for its impending closure in 2024.
While the fate of the 700 horses in its stables remains unknown, its riding centre’s experience programmes for the public are still available for booking.
Parents and kids from five years old can get up close with the majestic horses.
Pet and groom them under their caregivers’ supervision, and take a tour of the stables. You can also choose to mount a horse and go on a leisure ride.
For the welfare of the horses, the rider should not be more than 75kg. Children aged five to eight for these activities must be accompanied by a paying adult.
Fees start at $88 a person and can be booked on Klook (str.sg/i3E3).
Learn: Japanese art of kintsugi
Kintsugi is the ancient Japanese art of putting broken ceramic pieces back together with gold dust and glue – and the art of healing. The cracks are a metaphor for brokenness from emotional distress and unfortunate events.
Kintsugi instructor and art therapist Nilofar Iyer started Kintsugi Art Studio in Upper East Coast in 2022 and recently introduced classes for kids from 10 years old.
“It’s a powerful lesson in resilience and strength that the children will take away from this workshop,” Ms Iyer says.
Just like how they restore ceramics patiently, they can work on their academic performance and not give up if they do not do well in examinations.
Kids usually mend small flat pottery while their parents, who are welcome to join the session, can handle bigger and more challenging pieces.
A two-hour beginner’s workshop costs $75 a child and $105 an adult. Enjoy $10 off every parent-child booking. Go to www.kintsugiartstudio.com for details.
Read: Diary Of A Rich Kid series
Robin, the only child of a billionaire, leads a globe-trotting life and sometimes has extravagant, extraordinary adventures – like going on a trip to the moon.
His dad has bought a space shuttle for leisure travel and a private island north of Sarawak to build his space launchpad.
That sets the premise for Lost In Space, the fourth book in Malaysian author Malcolm Mejin’s Diary Of A Rich Kid series.
The 37-year-old had self-published the previous titles before publisher Penguin Random House picked up his new work.
He tells The Straits Times that his past travels and wanderlust have inspired the light-hearted middle-grade series, recommended for readers from eight years old and the young at heart.
Through Robin’s space expedition, which does not quite go as planned, the story shares the message that trying times will pass. Buy a copy at $14.90 from major bookstores.