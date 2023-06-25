Fun With Kids: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, kintsugi art, Diary Of A Rich Kid books

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Up close with Singapore Turf Club’s horses

The Singapore Turf Club in Kranji has been making headlines recently for its impending closure in 2024.

While the fate of the 700 horses in its stables remains unknown, its riding centre’s experience programmes for the public are still available for booking.

Parents and kids from five years old can get up close with the majestic horses.

Pet and groom them under their caregivers’ supervision, and take a tour of the stables. You can also choose to mount a horse and go on a leisure ride.