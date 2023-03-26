Fun With Kids: Singapore Dreaming comics competition, marine trail at S.E.A. Aquarium

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Create: Singapore Dreaming comics competition

Whether your kids love to doodle or daydream, encourage them to submit their best work for the inaugural Singapore Dreaming comics competition by June 11.

Entries must tell a story – in any of the languages in Singapore or a mix – about the contestants’ hopes and dreams for the country.

They can take part in pairs or alone, in two categories – ages six to nine or 10 to 12.

Winners stand to receive cash prizes, books, comics app subscriptions and more. Their creations will be displayed at the Children’s Museum Singapore from August to December.

“It’s not just about drawing skills, but also about storytelling, communication, creativity and critical thinking,” says Dr Woo Yen Yen, chief executive of Yumcha Studios and Dim Sum Warriors comics co-creator.

The contest is initiated by Dim Sum Warriors in partnership with comics publisher Difference Engine, arts educator The Learning Grid and others.

Learn: Marine conservation at S.E.A. Aquarium