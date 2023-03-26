Fun With Kids: Singapore Dreaming comics competition, marine trail at S.E.A. Aquarium

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Create: Singapore Dreaming comics competition
Whether your kids love to doodle or daydream, encourage them to submit their best work for the inaugural Singapore Dreaming comics competition by June 11.
Entries must tell a story – in any of the languages in Singapore or a mix – about the contestants’ hopes and dreams for the country.
They can take part in pairs or alone, in two categories – ages six to nine or 10 to 12.
Winners stand to receive cash prizes, books, comics app subscriptions and more. Their creations will be displayed at the Children’s Museum Singapore from August to December.
“It’s not just about drawing skills, but also about storytelling, communication, creativity and critical thinking,” says Dr Woo Yen Yen, chief executive of Yumcha Studios and Dim Sum Warriors comics co-creator.
The contest is initiated by Dim Sum Warriors in partnership with comics publisher Difference Engine, arts educator The Learning Grid and others.
Find out more at str.sg/iZhG
Learn: Marine conservation at S.E.A. Aquarium
Go on a two-hour guided investigative trail at the S.E.A. Aquarium to unravel marine animal mysteries.
Discover, for instance, why the cleaner wrasse and moray eel make good friends. Or what might happen if there are no more sharks.
This Junior Ocean Detective programme is for children aged seven to 12, who will also get behind-the-scenes access and learn more about marine conservation.
It runs on weekends till May 21 and costs $66 a child. Find out more at www.rwsentosa.com/jod
Separately, S.E.A. Aquarium is putting the spotlight on plankton, which is usually microscopic, from April 1 to May 21.
At four habitats, visitors can learn about how these free-floating organisms help sustain other marine inhabitants, including manta rays, sea jellies and corals. Watch them come to life through Instagram augmented reality filters and games.
Admission is at $38 an adult and $28 a child aged four to 12.
Read: The Little Detectives bilingual series
Who has been eating the rambutans, papayas and mangoes in Grandpa’s garden? Little Ethan and Evan are determined to catch the thief in Who Stole Our Fruits?.
In another adventure Where Is The Dog?, the siblings hear some barking and set out to investigate where the canine is hiding.
These are part of The Little Detectives, a four-book series written in English and Mandarin by Chew Lee Ching, deputy chairman of the Promote Mandarin Council. The third and fourth titles are slated to be launched around June.
Through the stories illustrated by Ellen Koo, Chew hopes children will gain a greater appreciation for the flora and fauna around them. She has named the characters Ethan and Evan after her two grandsons, aged three and two.
The Little Detectives is Chew’s second bilingual series for pre-schoolers, following Baby King And Friends (2021), which comprises five titles.
Both series are supported by the Lee Kuan Yew Fund For Bilingualism and published by Chew’s marketing firm Mandate Communications.
Buy The Little Detectives titles at $16.90 each from retailers including Books Kinokuniya and Maha Yu Yi.