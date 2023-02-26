Fun With Kids: Shadow puppet play, Our Singapore River comic book, manga library

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Learn: Shadow puppet play

The Malay Heritage Centre in Kampong Glam is closed for a revamp that is expected to last till 2025. But you can still learn about Malay culture on its website.

One interesting interactive resource in English is My First Wayang Kulit Show, guided by the character Laila. The traditional art form of shadow puppet play is practised across ethnic groups in the Malay world, she explains, and most of the stories performed are based on famous Hindu epics.

As your kids tap on the screen or click the mouse, they can hear the sound of each instrument played by the gamelan ensemble and find out what goes on behind the cloth screen in a wayang kulit show.

Finally, they get to be a little dalang (puppeteer) and put on their first performance as well.

Join the fun at go.gov.sg/myfirstwayangkulitshow