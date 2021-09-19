Fun With Kids: Science Centre's learning festival, pancake treat, picture book

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: Science Centre's Untame festival returns

Whether you prefer to stay at home with your kids or head out for fun activities, Science Centre Singapore has you covered till Dec 5.

Untame, its annual learning festival, is back with a second edition themed Rebooting Our World, to impart ways to build a more sustainable future.

Among the highlights are online and on-site workshops, a farmers' market and after-hours events.

Visitors are also invited to be part of a record-breaking activity to create Singapore's largest bottle-cap wall mural with local artist Edmund Chen.

Info: Tickets for Untame and event details are available at this website.

Eat: Fluffy, wobbly pancakes made with Kit Kat



Chocolate Premium Pancakes made with Kit Kat. PHOTO: GRAM CAFE & PANCAKES





Gram Premium Matcha Pancakes made with Kit Kat. PHOTO: GRAM CAFE & PANCAKES



Fluffy souffle pancakes with Kit Kat chocolate? Your kids are sure to get excited as they sink their forks into the wobbly Japanese-style treats at Gram Cafe & Pancakes.

At its VivoCity outlet, you can order Kit Kat pancakes in original chocolate or matcha flavour (from $20.90), frappes ($8.90 each) and soft serve ($3). These are available for three months to celebrate its reopening.

The newly renovated cafe now sports a sakura-themed decor, complete with a towering faux tree centrepiece with pink blooms. Perfect for the 'gram.

Info: Find out more at their Facebook page.

Read: Robin Leong's second picture book



The Kung Fu Force And The Perilous Boba Whirlpool is actor-turned-author Robin Leong's second picture book. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS



Never let the opinions of others define one. Actor-turned-author Robin Leong hopes young readers will take away this message from his new picture book, The Kung Fu Force And The Perilous Boba Whirlpool.

His first book, The Kung Fu Force And The Tower of Doom, was released last year. Revolving around the three same animal characters, this sequel draws on his experience with childhood bullying.

"I was the smallest kid in my grade and I was always picked last when playing any games," Leong recounts.

"I would always hear comments about how small I was and that I should be counted as half a kid. Nobody knew what I could do."

Leong, who has two sons, adds: "Another important lesson from the book is that I want kids to forgive and forget. Don't hold grudges. Be bigger than others by showing your compassion."

The book retails for $14.90 (excluding GST) on the Epigram website, Epigram Bookshop at 267 Beach Road and major bookstores.