Fun With Kids: Science Centre’s electrifying show on energy; underwater dragon dance

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Visit: Science Centre Singapore
An improved electrifying experience awaits you at the Science Centre Singapore. The Energy Titans Show is essentially powered by Tesla coils, creating high voltage and high frequency sparks as well as music.
This 15-minute presentation replaces the former Tesla Coil Show, which started in 2003 and was discontinued in 2022 for upgrading.
Running on a new operating system, sparks can now show up in more dynamic patterns and the range of musical notes generated is also extended.
You can also “meet” scientists who were pivotal in the world’s energy history, including Nikola Tesla, Benjamin Franklin and Michael Faraday, who will appear via animation on LED screens.
What remains from the former show is the iconic Faraday cage, which blocks electric fields. If you are feeling brave, volunteer to sit in it during the demonstration.
The free Energy Titans Show runs daily at noon, with an additional 4.30pm session on weekends, and during school and public holidays.
Entry to the Science Centre is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents on weekdays during school terms. Otherwise, tickets start at $4 a child aged three to 12 and $6 an adult. Find out more at www.science.edu.sg
Watch: Unique dragon dance shows
Catch Singapore’s only underwater dragon dance at the S.E.A. Aquarium’s majestic Open Ocean Habitat. Back after a three-year hiatus, this 3.30pm daily show is part of the attraction’s Spring in the Sea programme that runs until Feb 5.
Other festive highlights include an educational Trail of Fortune, where you can spot eight auspicious marine animals, such as the foxface rabbitfish, and learn how their amazing traits make them symbols of abundance.
Admission tickets, which include food and retail vouchers, are priced at $36 a child from four to 12 years old and $46 an adult. Find out more at str.sg/wtfE
At Universal Studios Singapore, an LED-lit vibrant dragon will dance its way around the New York zone while Elmo and his Sesame Street friends invite you to watch them toss to good luck with yusheng. These evening special shows are from Feb 3 to 5 at 7pm.
Tickets, which also come with food and retail vouchers, are priced at $68 a child from four to 12 years old and $88 an adult. Find out more at www.rwsentosa.com/uss-cny
Bond: Prosperity Race with your kid
Join the Singapore Sports Hub’s inaugural free Prosperity Race on Feb 5.
Form a pair – participants should be at least seven years old – to solve puzzles and take part in station activities around the venue. Upon completing all five missions, each pair scores a goodie bag.
Sign up on-site at Stadium Riverside Walk from 9am. Registration will close at 4pm or once there are 150 pairs.
You will also find an Asian Food Street, where your family can tuck into laksa, roti john, satay, sushi, durian chendol and more. The stalls are open on Feb 4 and 5, from 11.30am to 10.30pm.
Check out these activities and more at change.sportshub.com.sg