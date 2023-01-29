Fun With Kids: Science Centre’s electrifying show on energy; underwater dragon dance

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Science Centre Singapore

An improved electrifying experience awaits you at the Science Centre Singapore. The Energy Titans Show is essentially powered by Tesla coils, creating high voltage and high frequency sparks as well as music.

This 15-minute presentation replaces the former Tesla Coil Show, which started in 2003 and was discontinued in 2022 for upgrading.

Running on a new operating system, sparks can now show up in more dynamic patterns and the range of musical notes generated is also extended.

You can also “meet” scientists who were pivotal in the world’s energy history, including Nikola Tesla, Benjamin Franklin and Michael Faraday, who will appear via animation on LED screens.

What remains from the former show is the iconic Faraday cage, which blocks electric fields. If you are feeling brave, volunteer to sit in it during the demonstration.

The free Energy Titans Show runs daily at noon, with an additional 4.30pm session on weekends, and during school and public holidays.

Entry to the Science Centre is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents on weekdays during school terms. Otherwise, tickets start at $4 a child aged three to 12 and $6 an adult. Find out more at www.science.edu.sg

Watch: Unique dragon dance shows